(Neola) -- Former Tri-Center standout Ben Sorenson will play Division I football following his commitment to Southern Illinois late last week.
“It’s in a great town,” Sorenson said of SIU. “Pretty much all brand new facilities. The field is really nice, and the weight room and locker room are new. I really don’t have any complaints.”
Sorenson, though, does have a chip on his shoulder. After some walk-on looks following high school, the 6-foot-3, 223-pound defensive end prospect decided to play at Iowa Western with hopes of landing a Division I scholarship.
“It was great,” he said of his time with the Reivers. “They toughened me up, for sure. They really taught me how to compete for a spot there, and it’s definitely a place you have to work your way up.”
Sorenson had 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his breakout sophomore season. Again, he received a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa State and some other looks at the FCS level. In the end, though, SIU decided to invest in him with a full ride.
“I had some walk-ons from the same conference (the Missouri Valley) as SIU,” Sorenson said. “That actually kind of went into making my decision. I want to show those other schools what they missed out on.”
Sorenson will have three years to complete two years of eligibility and says there’s a chance he could take a redshirt season in his junior year at SIU.
“They have some senior defensive ends that are going to be on the team (in 2020),” Sorenson said. “They possibly talked about a redshirt in the first year, but we’ll just have to see how it goes.
“I want to work my way up to a starting position and get a shot in the NFL. That definitely is always the goal.”
Listen to the complete interview with Sorenson linked below.