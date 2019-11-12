(KMAland) -- Former Treynor star Lea Hartigan will accept induction into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Hall of Fame on Friday afternoon.
The former multi-sport standout and 2007 graduate of the school had over 1,300 kills during her career, leading the Cardinals to four consecutive state tournaments.
“I was a little bit shocked at first,” Hartigan told KMA Sports. “I had someone from the selection committee leave me a voicemail. I was silent for a good two to three minutes, but I’m super excited and thrilled to be honored.”
Hartigan was a key member of all four state tournaments during her career, including the 2005 season when the Cardinals were inches away from a state championship.
Hartigan says the Hall of Fame asked for some photos of her playing career, and she was able to reminisce over the weekend while looking through scrapbooks.
“It was awesome,” Hartigan said. “First year (at state) we lost first round, second year we lost in the second round and the third year was a five-setter in the championship with the last one going 21-19. That one probably – if you asked anyone – was the highlight and also the most devastating of our career.”
Hartigan will officially be honored between the 5A and 4A state championship matches. She made her comments on Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview linked below.