(KMAland) -- Former Treynor star Konnor Sudmann didn’t take long to adjust to the collegiate level.
The Briar Cliff freshman averaged a team-high 16.8 points per game in her first season with the Chargers, earning a First Team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference nod.
“That means a lot to me,” Sudmann told KMA Sports. “Being able to compete in that conference, first off, with all of the great players that are in it. Playing with my teammates and choosing Briar Cliff has made me successful.”
Sudmann was joined by two other former KMAlanders in the starting lineup this season, as sophomore Madelyn Deitchler and senior Alyssa Carley joined her in ranking in the top three on the squad in scoring. Deitchler is her former teammate at Treynor while Carley finished at St. Albert after coming up through the Treynor program.
“That was pretty cool for us to go there and for all of us to start,” Sudmann said. “It kind of reflects on how big the community and the program in Treynor is. I know Alyssa didn’t finish at Treynor, but she was brought up in that program. It was so fun to compete together.”
While Briar Cliff finished just 11-19 this season, they finished on a strong note with four consecutive wins to close out the year.
“It was definitely a tough transition coming off of a stellar high school career,” Sudmann said. “Losing several games (early) in my college career was tough, but we kept trucking along. Towards the end of the year we really pulled things together, and that gave us a lot of confidence for next year.”
Sudmann, who was last year’s All-Tournament Team captain on the way to leading Treynor to the state championship, will be back at Wells Fargo Arena later tonight for the “championship walk.” Sudmann will join her Treynor team from last season in walking during halftime of the Class 5A game.
Listen to the complete interview with Sudmann linked below.