(KMAland) -- Two former KMAlanders are set to join the M Club Hall of Fame Class of 2019 at Morningside.
Former Tri-Center standout Monte Larson and Denison-Schleswig alum Kate Lokken are both members of the latest class at the school.
Here are the profiles for each from a Morningside press release:
Monte Larson, 2012 – Men's Cross Country/Track and Field - A combined 12-time indoor and outdoor All-American in track and field as well as an all-Great Plains cross country standout, Larsen made a significant impact for the Mustangs, claiming a combined three NAIA event national track and field championships during his sparkling collegiate campaign.
Kate Lokken, 2004 – Women's Basketball - One of the top scorers, rebounders, and three-point and free throw shooters in Morningside history, Lokken scored 1614 points and grabbed 719 rebounds during her career to graduate as the third leading scorer and ninth leading rebounder in program history. She averaged 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game over her career. Lokken made 303 of 813 career 3-point field goal attempts for 37.3 percent and converted 207 of 240 career free throw attempts for a school-record 86.3 percent.