(KMAland) -- Former Underwood multi-sport standout Karley Larson always did keep opponents guessing.
After three years of making a name for herself in the distance running sphere, Larson turned herself into a state-level sprinter in her senior season at the school. And from there she decided to advance her running career at Kansas State.
Now, though, the former 1,000-point prep scorer is turning back to basketball for her next stop.
“It started over Christmas break,” Larson told KMA Sports. “I went and practiced with the high school basketball team at Underwood, and I realized I really missed the sport. I decided I wanted to just transfer to a new sport.”
Larson started to survey her options and sent out some emails to several schools that recruited her during her high school career, eventually landing on the University of Texas-San Antonio.
I’m super excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Texas San Antonio to continue my academic and BASKETBALL career! I’m very thankful and excited for this new opportunity as a roadrunner!🧡 #birdsup pic.twitter.com/9FbGjlHDZf
“I had some Division I looks out of high school, but my sights were set on running,” Larson said. “With my shooting, I knew I could shoot at the Division I level. I just looked for some schools that needed shooters and hoped I could get (a chance).”
UTSA, which plays in the Conference USA, gave Larson a tryout and quickly offered her a chance to be a member of the team.
“I looked at their team, and they looked fairly young,” Larson said. “I thought I could go down there, work hard and shoot the ball for them. They had me come down for a visit, and I did a half-hour workout with them. Then they offered me.”
“The first thing when I got off the airplane, I was greeted with hugs and welcome. That was already the huge family thing I was looking for. And then just the overall atmosphere here is what I was looking for.”
Larson will be immediately eligible while also maintaining her freshman status.
“I think I can make an impact (this year),” Larson said. “I think I can receive some playing time if I get in the gym and work hard.”
