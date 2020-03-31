(Lincoln) -- Former Nebraska volleyball coach Terry Pettit is the first announced member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class.
Pettit is the fourth coach to be enshrined in the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame, joining former football coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne and men’s gymnastics head coach Francis Allen.
Pettit took Nebraska to 21 conference titles and a 1995 national championship in his 23 years as head coach.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.