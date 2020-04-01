(Lincoln) -- Former volleyball star Jordan Larson is the latest announced member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class.
A native of Hooper, Nebraska, Larson helped Nebraska go 127-8 during her four-year career from 2005 to 2008. The Huskers captured four Big 12 titles, made three Final Four trips and won the 2006 national championship.
The two-time Olympic medalist joins former Nebraska volleyball coach Terry Pettit as two of the six inductees for this year’s class.
