(KMAland) -- Fort Wayne announced on Tuesday they are leaving the Summit League for the Horizon League.
Fort Wayne will begin competing in their new conference in the 2020-21 academic year. The Horizon League’s Board of Directors approved the move last week.
Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple released the following statement on the conference’s website:
"Purdue Fort Wayne University and athletic administrators have been very upfront about exploring a possible transition to a conference more reflective of their geographic footprint. This move did not catch anyone in our league off guard and Purdue Fort Wayne's transparency throughout the process was appreciated.
"Over the span of 12 years competing in The Summit League, Purdue Fort Wayne forged great relationships that will be missed. We look forward to the Mastodons' final year of competition as a league member during the 2019-20 academic year.
"We will continue the efforts to explore expansion and create new membership options, similar to the recent addition of the University of Missouri Kansas City. Membership changes cause short-term disappointment, but in the long term, our league and its members will continue to prosper and meet the challenges placed in front of them."