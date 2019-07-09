(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference announced the 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards on Tuesday. The picks were made by media representatives that cover the league.
Iowa State had four defensive players selected to the all-league team with defensive linemen JaQuan Bailey and Ray Lima, linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and defensive back Greg Eisworth gaining mention.
Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. and punter Kyle Thompson received nods, and Kansas State defensive lineman Reggie Walker was also picked for the team.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Year and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked as the Newcomer of the Year.