(Council Bluffs) -- Four Iowa Western standouts have been named ICCAC Conference Players of the Week.
Sophomores Kortlyn Henderson (volleyball, offensive), Theo Le Calve (men’s soccer, field) and Paola Ochoa (women’s soccer, field) and freshman Judit Gonzalez (women’s soccer, goal) were all honored by the league. View the complete release from IWCC athletics linked here.
Le Calve was also named the NJCAA Division I National Player of the Week. He scored two goals and assisted on two more for the No. 16 Reivers in a win over Laramie County. View the complete release from IWCC athletics linked here.