(Atlantic) -- Connor Frame's lone field goal of the evening sent the Harlan boys basketball team to their 18th state tournament in program history. The sophomore reserve's put-back of a Jonathon Monson miss at the buzzer propelled Harlan past Hawkeye Ten rival Denison-Schleswig 60-58 in a Class 3A substate final, and into the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
"I stepped up, jumped up and the ball was coming down and I was just like "oh, this is my chance," Frame said.
"Thank god he made it," Coach Mitch Osborn said. "Because I don't know if I could have made it through overtime."
In a game that resembled a heavyweight fight, Harlan and Denison traded punches throughout the evening with Harlan leading for the majority of the contest. The Cyclones led 15-7 after one quarter. The Monarchs responded with 10 straight points to begin the second quarter, taking a 17-15 lead. Harlan then answered with a run of their own, an 8-0 spurt that extended their lead to 23-17. The Cyclones eventually took a 25-20 lead into halftime.
The two teams continued to trade buckets in the third quarter with Harlan never surrendering the lead and taking a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Denison senior Charlie Wiebers buried a three-pointer to begin the fourth quarter to give the Monarchs a 35-34 lead. Harlan tied it up at 35, but Bryce Fink buried another Denison trey to give the Monarch a 38-35, their largest of the game. Harlan eventually tied it at 39 with a layup from Connor Bruck and gained the lead with a three-pointer from Monson to take a 42-39 lead with 4:27 remaining.
Harlan extended their lead with clutch shooting from the free-throw line by Bruck to push the Harlan lead to 46-40, but Fink's next three cut the lead to 46-43 with 2:30 left. Fink's triple didn't faze Harlan and the Cyclones relied on seven straight points from Monson to push their lead to 53-46 with just 93 seconds left.
Then Wiebers hit a pair of free throws to cut it to 53-48. Michael Erlmeier pushed the lead back to 55-48 with two of his own. Wiebers then hit a floater and Braden Heiden canned a triple to cut the deficit to 56-53 with 36 seconds remaining. Harlan then hit a lull at the free-throw line, going just 1-for-4 while Denison responded with four straight points from Wiebers to tie it at 57 with 7.1 seconds left. Harlan took a timeout.
Monson raced up court and fired a mid-range jumper with less than three seconds left. His shot was off the glass, but Frame was there to scoop it up and put it in just before the buzzer to send the Harlan crowd into a frenzy with their third victory of the year over Denison.
"Luckily their guy came over to my side, Connor (Frame) came over, got the rebound and put it back in," Monson said of the frantic final seconds.
"Just a great, great win," Osborn said. "Denison's so good. We just couldn't get a knockout punch on them."
Monson paced the Cyclones offense with 18 points.
"They were shutting Connor (Bruck) down, so someone else had to step up," Monson said.
While the Monarchs tried to shut Bruck down, they couldn't contain him for the entire game. Bruck finished the evening with 16 points and went 10/13 from the free-throw line.
"I just try to get to the line make them and go from there," Bruck said.
Denison was paced by 20-points from Wiebers, all of which came in the second half.
"Charlie Wiebers was not going to let them go down without a fight," Osborn said.
Fink added 12 points off a quartet of three-pointers while Braiden Heiden and Damien Magnuson added 11 and 10 points respectively for the Monarchs, who close their season at 16-9.
Harlan's most recent state tournament berth is their 18th in school history, first since 2014, 13th under the tutelage of Coach Osborn and the 19th state tournament appearance in Coach Osborn's career that includes state tournament trips at Elk Horn-Kimballton and Pomeroy-Palmer. Osborn's recent six-year state tournament was the longest of his career.
"I've been very spoiled as a coach," Osborn said. "You want it for the kids you're coaching, not for me."
With the win, Harlan moved to 17-6 on the season and will continue their season next week at the Wells Fargo Arena in the Class 3A State Tournament. The Cyclones will play in a Class 3A quarterfinal Tuesday at a time to be determined and against an opponent yet to be determined.
"We want to definitely win the first game," Monson said. "But we just want to compete."
"We can reach anything," Frame added. "Whatever we put our minds too."
Complete interviews with Bruck, Monson, Frame and Coach Osborn can be viewed below.