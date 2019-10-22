(Neola) -- Tri-Center’s Bryson Freeberg continues to set new standards in the passing game for the Trojans.
The senior is now the school’s passing yardage record holder in single game, single season and career.
“I put in a lot of work the past couple years,” Freeberg told KMA Sports. “This summer, I really focused on upping my game to the next level. I went to a lot of camps and really focused on football. The most important part are my coaches and teammates, too. I see these records as not just me, but them too.”
Freeberg’s top two receivers have been fellow senior Gaven Heim and his brother and sophomore Brecken Freeberg. The younger Freeberg has a team-high 43 receptions while Heim leads with 612 yards and seven touchdowns. In addition, Mason Rohatsch, Hunter Ward, Zach Elliott and running back Trevor Carlson have between 8 and 22 grabs.
“We have a group of guys that love coming out every day and getting better,” Freeberg said. “Our starting wide receivers put in a lot of work in the summer in 7 on 7s. We’re really getting the chemistry down and getting better every day with it.”
Lately, the Trojans (5-3 overall, 3-1 district) have brought their play to a new level with back-to-back-to-back dominant wins over West Monona, Lawton-Bronson and Westwood.
“We really have hit on all strides,” Freeberg said. “It started against West Monona and then continued (the last two weeks). I think each week we are just focused on what we need to go to get better. That propelled us to get where we’re at.”
Tri-Center will look to make it four in a row this week when they take on Logan-Magnolia (2-6, 1-3).
“They’re going to run the ball and try to be physical,” Freeberg said. “We need to be tough. We know they’re a really good team and not going to be a pushover. We’re going to have to come out and do what we’ve been doing. We have to be prepared to face a really good team.”
Freeberg made his comments on Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview below.