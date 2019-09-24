(Tabor) -- It’s football season, but the gridiron was empty the last two Friday evenings at Fremont-Mills.
The KMAland No. 2 Knights (1-1), following a 23-0 loss to No. 1 Audubon in Week 2, had back-to-back bye weeks due to the cancellation of the Clarinda Academy season and the sharing agreement between Essex and Stanton.
“It’s something that doesn’t happen very often,” Coach Jeremy Christiansen told KMA Sports. “We talked with numerous schools – in-state, out of state. We talked with schools even all the way down in Arkansas. Just a tough situation to get into, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the kids (respond).”
Coach Christiansen says it’s basically like restarting their season. Following two weeks of action, they spent the past two weeks going through another virtual preseason camp, waiting to finally get a chance to play again.
“We had some game simulation situations,” Christiansen said. “We took Thursdays and turned those into scrimmages amongst ourselves; just trying to focus on the fundamentals and basics. Now we can get back to a regular schedule and be prepared to play on Friday.”
Coach Christiansen’s team will open Class 8-Man District 7 play this Friday at home against Griswold (0-5, 0-2). The Tigers have struggled defensively this season, but they still have the remnants of a dominant run game.
“There’s a lot of misdirection involved in their run game,” Christiansen said. “We have to control the line of scrimmage and believe in your reads. Anytime you get caught watching the eye candy in the backfield there’s a potential for a big run on their part.”
The Tigers are led by quarterback Derek Mueller, who has gone for 725 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Cale Swain and Lane Mueller have added 266 and 219 yards, respectively, and combined for seven touchdowns.
When it comes to trying to slow down the Tigers, Coach Christiansen says it’s important to just have trust.
“We’re trying not to have players do more than what they’re supposed to do,” Christiansen said. “They have to trust everyone around them.”
The Fremont-Mills offense should have a significant advantage on Friday. Griswold has allowed 59 points per game, ranking 57th (out of 62) in the state.
“From our standpoint, we want to run the ball,” Christiansen said, “but we have to do a much better job than we did in weeks one and two of being balanced. Fundamentally, we’re very sound, but we can’t be so (predictable). We have to be ready to pass the ball, too.”
