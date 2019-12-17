(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills and Sidney students are coming together to support a former area student-athlete.
Former Sidney multi-sport standout Zayne Osborn will be supported tonight at the Sidney/Fremont-Mills basketball doubleheader.
The Fremont-Mills Student Council presents Stronger Than Sarcoma night with fans encouraged to wear yellow to support Zayne's fight with cancer. There will be a half court shot contest during halftime of both the girls and boys games.
The varsity doubleheader begins at 6:00.