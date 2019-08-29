(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills grabbed a key early-season Corner Conference win over Stanton on Thursday evening, bouncing back from an opening-set loss to win 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21.
The Class 1A No. 11 Knights (1-0, 1-0) used the same formula in all three of their set wins: Start early, serve aggressively and hold off a hard-charging Stanton group.
“Stanton is always tough,” Fremont-Mills Coach Tracy Malcom said. “No matter who they graduate they always come back tough.”
That was sort of the microcosm of the entire match. Despite strong starts in all four sets for the Knights, Stanton just kept coming back tough. In the opener, it even led to a win.
Fremont-Mills scored seven of the first nine points of the match, but Stanton used an 8-0 run to take control and eventually won the opening set. The Knights bounced back to score 11 of the first 15 in set two, and despite an 11-3 run from Stanton to take the lead, Coach Malcom’s team finished on a 4-0 streak to even the match.
Eight of the first 12 points in set three also went to Fremont-Mills, which finished with nine of the last 15 to take the third, and then ran off an 8-3 streak to open set four. Again, Stanton fought back to within one multiple times before FM clinched the set and match with another strong finish.
“I think that we had some jitters tonight,” Malcom said. “You never know how your first outing is going to go until you get out there and work the kinks out. It showed us tonight what things we need to work on and what things look good.”
Throughout the course of the match, the Knights were led by their aggressive serving. Kenna Howard had six and Courtney Goodman finished with four of Fremont-Mills’ 16 aces for the evening.
“I’m not normally a good server,” Howard said. “I’ve been really working on that this year. I just don’t want to miss.”
Howard added 10 kills while Rachel Wietzki chipped in a team-high 13 kills and three aces of her own. Kaelynn Driskell passed out 30 assists and added five kills on a series of dumps and tips.
“(Kaelynn) was doing so good, putting me on the net and putting it perfect,” Wietzki said. “I was just trying to swing away as hard as I could.”
Lydia Alley added eight kills, and Ellie Crom had a team-best nine digs on the evening.
Stanton’s Tara Peterson led the Viqueens with 10 kills. Nicole Vorhies passed out 15 assists, Devin Isaacson had 10 assists and Jenna Stephens pitched in five kills, six blocks and two aces. The Viqueens dropped to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference with the defeat.
The Knights, meanwhile, will get back to work on Friday morning to prepare for Tuesday’s home matchup with Lourdes Central Catholic.
“Primarily, I think we’re going to work on lots and lots of passing,” Malcom said. “It’s not going to hurt, just for a day in a week, to work on our passing. Our hitters are there. We’ve got some girls that can hit and block, but it’s not going to happen without the passing.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Malcom, Howard and Wietzki below.