(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills officially begins its quest to get back to the dome when they open the 2019 playoffs at home against Coon Rapids-Bayard Friday night.
The game will be broadcast live on the KMA XStream at kmaland.com, and F-M head coach Jeremy Christiansen told KMA Sports this week that his team is playing its best football entering the postseason.
"We are looking pretty good and we are healthy, which is step one anytime you go into the playoffs," Christiansen said. "It's been a tale of three seasons for us. We had the first couple of games, then you had another preseason where we had three weeks of practice before a game, and now we're back into postseason football. I think our kids are ready to go and we are healthy. It will come down to who does the most correct things on Friday night."
The Knights (6-1) looked sharp in their regular season finale, picking up a 44-6 road win over Stanton/Essex. Junior tailback Seth Malcom led the team with 191 rushing yards on 10 carries for three touchdowns. Coach Christiansen says Coon Rapids-Bayard presents a big challenge, and he considers them one of the top teams in the state.
"I know they are a very fundamental team," he said. "They do a very good job of being in position on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they are like us as they are run oriented. They do what they do very well. Defensively, they are physical and do a very good job at the point of contact. We have to move the collision point as far downfield as we can. Whoever wins the o-line/d-line battle will probably have the upper hand in this game."
Coon Rapids-Bayard is 8-1 overall this season, with their lone loss coming to KMAland No. 1 ranked Audubon by a final score of 37-12. On the season, running back Jeffrey Eagle has carried the ball 267 times for 1879 yards and 26 touchdowns. Peyton Clipperton has added nearly 700 rushing yards to go along with 15 scores on the ground. CR-B is also explosive on special teams as Gabe Obert is averaging over 28 yards per kickoff return and has two returns for touchdowns this season.
"The best part about high school is that every year is different," Christiansen said on his group wanting to get back to the dome like last season. "Hopefully, our guys are hungry, but not hungry enough that they overlook an opponent. You cannot do that against a No. 5 ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard team. They are favored to win this game. They are the five seed and we are the seven seed. We have to be prepared to knock them off."
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play coverage from Tabor Friday night on the KMA XStream at kmaland.com. Brent Barnett and Mike Wood have the call beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. Coach Jeremy Christiansen's full interview can be found below.