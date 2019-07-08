(Tabor) -- The tournament trail begins in Class 1A and 2A softball on Monday evening.
KMA Sports brings you the Fremont-Mills/Griswold regional first round matchups in Class 1A Region 3 on KMA 960. Coach Kyle Fichter’s team owns a pair of wins over the Tigers this season, but they were by a combined three runs. That could portend an intriguing, tight game.
“We need to keep them off the bases,” Fichter told KMA Sports. “They’re pretty aggressive when they get on the bases. Definitely just concentrating on keeping them off the bases, and when they’re on the bases making sure we’re ready to throw them out.”
The Knights, which shared the regular season Corner Conference championship with Sidney, enters the postseason at 10-14.
“The way the season started, we beat a good Sidney team for the first time in quite some time,” Fichter said. “We were excited, and we’ve had similar moments to that throughout the year, but we’ve had some disappointing moments as well. We just can’t seem to find that consistent groove.”
When it comes to wins and losses, the last seven games might be Fremont-Mills’ most consistent stretch of the year. The Knights have won four of their past seven, including an impressive 9-0 win over Stanton/Essex last Tuesday.
“We’ve been a lot more consistent,” Fichter added. “The kids have kind of felt their way through the positions we put them in. I told them at the beginning of the year, I knew we wanted to play the best ball when it came postseason time. With the kids we have, we’re pretty much there. We need to be a little more consistent on routine plays and the bunt game, and if those things come together I like where we’re at.”
Fremont-Mills and Griswold begin play at 7:00 tonight on KMA 960. Derek Martin has the play-by-play. Follow him on Twitter for timely updates at @d2mart.
Hear much more with Coach Fichter from today’s KMAland Catch Up embedded below.