(Stanton) -- The Stanton girls basketball team held serve on their home floor one final time on Tuesday night, pulling away for an impressive 50-38 1A regional quarterfinal win over Audubon.
“We had a hard time hitting some layups in the first half,” Coach Dave Snyder said, “but our stellar defense really kept us in (the game). Finally, we picked it up in the second half and hit some shots.”
Many of those shots came from freshmen Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson, who each put together key performances on both ends of the floor in the win.
Stephens scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five key steals while defending one of the top post players in the Western Iowa Conference, Jaci Christensen. Meanwhile, Johnson dropped in 10 points, pulled in nine rebounds, passed out three assists and nabbed a pair of steals in the victory.
“We took it as any other game,” Stephens said. “We’d never seen them before so we knew it was a new team for us. We’d watched some film on them, and it really pushed me to go against (Christensen).”
The Viqueens received plenty of other contributions on both ends of the floor. Senior Kami Tibben had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals, and junior Hope Ogletree pitched in six points and three boards. Another freshman — Abby Burke — hit for five points on the night.
But in the biggest moments the biggest plays seemed to come from the duo of Stephens and Johnson. It was Stephens canning an early 3-pointer to relax the team enough to make an early 8-0 run. It was Stephens opening the second half with a bucket, and then Johnson responding with one of her own after an Aleah Hermansen go-ahead 3 for Audubon.
Stephens later tied the game at 25 before Johnson scored the next four on a free throw and corner 3-pointer. And when Christensen pushed the lead back down to two, Stephens found another bucket to give Stanton a four-point advantage into the fourth period.
“With (Jenna), I felt the ball needed to get into her hands in the second half,” Coach Snyder said. “Then we take it to the hoop and get her to the free throw line.”
To open the fourth, Tibben and Burke combined on a 5-0 run to send the Viqueens lead up to seven. Burke’s 3-pointer proved to be the final field goal of the night for Stanton, as they iced the game at the free throw line in going 14-of-18 from the stripe in the final frame.
“This means we can go at any team,” Johnson said. “We’re just ready no matter what.”
The loss ends Audubon’s season at 15-8 and ends the careers of starters Rylie Hartl, Mallory Riebhoff and Leah Subbert and key reserve McKenna Petersen. Sophomores Christensen (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Hermansen (14 points, 9 rebounds) combined on 31 points and 21 rebounds in the defeat.
Stanton, meanwhile, moves on to a regional semifinal for the first time in six seasons. The Viqueens will play Class 1A No. 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Elk Horn on Friday night at 7:00 PM.
“We were 100 percent on this game,” Snyder said. “I really don’t (know much about Exira/EHK). I’ll get on that tomorrow.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Snyder, Stephens and Johnson below.