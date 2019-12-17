(Malvern) -- A talented group of freshmen has helped guide the East Mills' girls to a 2-2 start to the season.
"Pretty good with the type of team we have so far, we're extremely young everywhere around" East Mills Coach Blair Holman tells KMA Sports.
Five of the Wolverines' top six scorers are freshmen, but that hasn't stopped them from notching wins over Woodbine and Diagonal to start the season before dropping a six-point battle to Fremont-Mills and a one-point defeat to Stanton.
"Against Fremont-Mills we got down 14 at half, just dug ourselves too deep of a hole and still had an opportunity," Holman said, "Stanton, again same thing, very slow start. It's just something we have to figure out. Starting faster,"
While the last two games might not have gone the way they hoped, Coach Holman has liked the fight from his team.
"The girls have played extremely hard, passionate and aggressive. We just need to start with that. We're getting a feel for ourselves," Holman said.
Freshman Emily Williams has made the most of her high school debut, averaging 13.7 points per game.
"Emily is somebody that can do a little bit of everything on the floor," Holman said, "She can get to the rim with ease whenever she decides she wants to. She can go both ways, she's got good handles, she can jump out of the gym,"
Williams is coming off a 19 point performance against Stanton, where she shot 8 of 18 from the field.
"I think she kind of took over that game in spurts and realized that she can be a really good basketball player," Holman said.
Williams' production has been complimented by 12.3 points per game from classmate Miah Urban, who also has a team-best 11 assists.
"She runs everything," Holman said, "She gets everyone where they need to be and she's a really confident player."
Fellow freshman Natalie Goodman and December McGrew have also cracked the starting lineup for the Wolverines early this season.
East Mill's only non-freshmen starter has also been pretty good. Senior Alex Knop is averaging 15 points per game and leads the team in rebounds with 40.
Knop's production is not a surprise according to her coach.
"Every night you know what you're going to get from Alex," Holman said, "You know you're going to get 14, 15 points and double digits rebounds."
According to Holman, the production from the quartet of freshmen has also been welcomed by Knop.
"She doesn't have to do nearly as much or take as much of the load on because she's got girls around her that can play. It's nice to see," he said.
East Mills will conclude the first half the season this week with home contests against Heartland Christian and Griswold on Tuesday and Friday respectively.
The complete interview with Coach Holman can be heard below.