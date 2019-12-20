KMAland Sports Schedule
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's week three of the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show.

KMA Sports will have 13 reporters covering 25 total games on the connection show (on AM 960 and FM 99.1) with live play-by-play on the KMAX-Stream from the West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Rolling Valley Conference doubleheader. In addition, the 2009-10 Exira girls basketball state champion will be welcomed to the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.

We will also have the Keast Friday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from approximately 9:15 until 11:00.

View the complete Friday schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Red Oak at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels

Glenwood at Creston (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker

Lewis Central at Atlantic (G/B) Reporter: Colby Esterling

Corner Conference

Griswold at East Mills (G/B) Reporter: Katie Elwood

Sidney at Essex (G/B) Reporter: Cameron Whitehead

Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley (G/B)

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Woodbine at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Matt Stein

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Le Mars at Sioux City North (B)

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Lamoni (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Seymour at Moravia (G/B)

Murray at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Underwood at West Monona (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center (B)

275 Conference

Rock Port at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Mound City at West Nodaway (G/B)

Union Star at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

Platte Valley at Osborn (G/B)

North Nodaway at South Holt (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Benton at Maryville (B) Reporter: Mat Beu

Other (Missouri)

Cameron vs. Lutheran South (G)

Cameron vs. Columbia Independent (B)

Hogan Prep Academy Charter vs. St. Pius X (B)

King City at North Andrew (G/B)

St. Joseph Christian at Worth County (G/B)

Braymer at Stanberry (G/B)

Eastern Midlands Conference

Elkhorn at Nebraska City (G/B) Reporter: Matt Koehler

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Raymond Central at Douglas County West (G/B)

Wahoo at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn at Freeman (G/B)

Conestoga at Yutan (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Louisville (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell at Lewiston (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Sterling at Pawnee City (G/B)

Metro Conference

Omaha Central at Bellevue East (G/B)

Omaha South at Bellevue West (G/B)

Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South (G/B)

Millard South at Omaha Bryan (G/B)

Millard North at Omaha North (G/B)

Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South (G/B)

Omaha Marian at Omaha Burke (G)

Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke (B)

Other (Nebraska)

Skutt Catholic at Bennington (G/B)

Norris at Seward (G/B)

Plattsmouth at Falls City (G/B)

Arlington at Boys Town (G)

Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse (G/B)

Omaha Brownell Talbot at Mead (G/B)

Lawrence-Nelson at Friend (G/B)

Archbishop Bergan at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Omaha Northwest at Fremont (B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Tournament in Kansas City (Creston)

Roland-Story Tournament

WIC Duals at Audubon

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament at Martensdale-St. Marys

Waterloo Columbus Tournament (Bishop Heelan)

Platteview Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Tri-Center at St. Albert