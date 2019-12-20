(KMAland) -- It's week three of the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show.
KMA Sports will have 13 reporters covering 25 total games on the connection show (on AM 960 and FM 99.1) with live play-by-play on the KMAX-Stream from the West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Rolling Valley Conference doubleheader. In addition, the 2009-10 Exira girls basketball state champion will be welcomed to the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
We will also have the Keast Friday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from approximately 9:15 until 11:00.
View the complete Friday schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi
Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Red Oak at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels
Glenwood at Creston (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker
Lewis Central at Atlantic (G/B) Reporter: Colby Esterling
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills (G/B) Reporter: Katie Elwood
Sidney at Essex (G/B) Reporter: Cameron Whitehead
Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley (G/B)
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Woodbine at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Matt Stein
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Le Mars at Sioux City North (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Lamoni (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Seymour at Moravia (G/B)
Murray at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Underwood at West Monona (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center (B)
275 Conference
Rock Port at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Mound City at West Nodaway (G/B)
Union Star at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
Platte Valley at Osborn (G/B)
North Nodaway at South Holt (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton at Maryville (B) Reporter: Mat Beu
Other (Missouri)
Cameron vs. Lutheran South (G)
Cameron vs. Columbia Independent (B)
Hogan Prep Academy Charter vs. St. Pius X (B)
King City at North Andrew (G/B)
St. Joseph Christian at Worth County (G/B)
Braymer at Stanberry (G/B)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (G/B) Reporter: Matt Koehler
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Raymond Central at Douglas County West (G/B)
Wahoo at Fort Calhoun (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn at Freeman (G/B)
Conestoga at Yutan (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Louisville (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell at Lewiston (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Sterling at Pawnee City (G/B)
Metro Conference
Omaha Central at Bellevue East (G/B)
Omaha South at Bellevue West (G/B)
Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South (G/B)
Millard South at Omaha Bryan (G/B)
Millard North at Omaha North (G/B)
Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South (G/B)
Omaha Marian at Omaha Burke (G)
Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke (B)
Other (Nebraska)
Skutt Catholic at Bennington (G/B)
Norris at Seward (G/B)
Plattsmouth at Falls City (G/B)
Arlington at Boys Town (G)
Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse (G/B)
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Mead (G/B)
Lawrence-Nelson at Friend (G/B)
Archbishop Bergan at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Omaha Northwest at Fremont (B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Tournament in Kansas City (Creston)
Roland-Story Tournament
WIC Duals at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament at Martensdale-St. Marys
Waterloo Columbus Tournament (Bishop Heelan)
Platteview Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at St. Albert