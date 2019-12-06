(KMAland) -- It's the opening week of the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show.
KMA Sports will have 14 reporters covering 29 total games on the connection show (on AM 960 and FM 99.1) with live play-by-play on the KMAX-Stream from the Lenox at Bedford Pride of Iowa doubleheader.
We will also have the Keast Friday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from approximately 9:15 until 11:00.
View the complete Friday schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels
St. Albert at Clarinda (G/B) – Girls NC Reporter: Joe Narmi
Lewis Central at Red Oak (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Atlantic at Glenwood (G/B) – Boys NC Reporter: Brian Bertini
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Essex at Fremont-Mills (G/B) Reporter: Angie Alley
Stanton at Sidney (G/B) Reporter: Brent Barnett
East Mills at Clarinda Academy (B)
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Underwood (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris
Tri-Center at Audubon (G/B) Reporter: Sean Nienow
Riverside at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Treynor (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Bedford (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM w/Trevor Maeder
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
East Union at Central Decatur (G/B)
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
West Harrison at CAM, Anita (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Matt Stein
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (G/B)
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Lamoni at Moravia (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Murray (G/B)
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Mound City Invitational – Reporter: Nolan Brooks
Championship: East Atchison vs. South Holt (G)
5th Place: Nodaway-Holt vs. Mound City (G)
3rd Place: Rock Port vs. Bishop LeBlond (B)
Platte Valley Invitational – Reporter: Jaden Driskell
3rd Place: St. Joseph Christian vs. North Nodaway (G)
3rd Place: West Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway (B)
Championship: Osborn vs. DeKalb (G)
Championship: North Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (B)
Albany Invitational
5th Place: King City vs. Pattonsburg (G)
3rd Place: Albany vs. Stanberry (G)
5th Place: Stanberry vs. South Harrison (B)
Savannah Invitational
3rd Place: Savannah vs. Chillicothe (G)
5th Place: Smithville vs. Benton (G)
5th Place: Hogan Prep vs. Savannah (B)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Nebraska City at Bennington (G/B)
Norris at Plattsmouth (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central at Mead (G/B)
Malcolm at Weeping Water (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Waverly at Northwest (G/B)
Aquinas Catholic at Raymond Central (G/B)
Falls City at Syracuse (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion
Wahoo at Aurora (G/B)
Southern at Palmyra (G/B)
Frankfort KS at Pawnee City (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Humboldt Tournament (Atlantic, Kuemper)
Fremont Tournament (Woodbine, Sioux City East)
Hinton Tournament (Sioux City North)
Blair Tournament (Platteview)
Lexington Tournament (Plattsmouth)
Nebraska City Girls Invitational