(KMAland) -- It's week two of the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show.

KMA Sports will have 14 reporters covering 28 total games on the connection show (on AM 960 and FM 99.1) with live play-by-play on the KMAX-Stream from the Treynor at Logan-Magnolia Western Iowa Conference doubleheader.

We will also have the Keast Friday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from approximately 9:15 until 11:00.

View the complete Friday schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood at Clarinda (G/B) Reporter: Jake Gillespie

Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker

St. Albert at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Atlantic at Creston (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels

Corner Conference

Stanton at East Mills (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Griswold at Sidney (G/B)

Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills (B) Reporter: Mike Wood

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon at AHSTW (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning (G/B) Reporter: Sean Nienow

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM

Riverside at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford at East Union (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Wayne at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va at CAM, Anita (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G/B) Reporter: Matt Stein

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G/B)

Le Mars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy at Lamoni (G/B)

Diagonal at Moravia (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Seymour at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Murray (G/B)

Non-Conference (Missouri)

North Andrew at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Gus Hurst & Casey Martin

Platte Valley at Maryville (G/B) Reporter: Mat Beu

Albany at West Nodaway (G/B) Reporter: Jaden Driskell

Nodaway-Holt at Worth County (G/B)

South Holt at Maysville (G/B)

Osborn at Tri-County (G/B)

Stanberry at Bishop LeBlond (G/B)

Chillicothe at Trenton (G/B)

Eastern Midlands Conference

Waverly at Blair (G/B)

Norris at Elkhorn (G/B)

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview at Arlington (G/B)

Douglas County West at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Freeman at Yutan (G/B)

Mead at Palmyra (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Sterling at Diller-Odell (G/B)

Friend at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Southern at Tri County (G/B)

Metro Conference

Omaha Benson at Bellevue West (G/B)

Elkhorn South at Millard South (G/B)

Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna (G/B)

Omaha Burke at Millard North (G/B)

Omaha Northwest at Westside (G/B)

Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista (G/B)

Omaha Bryan at Creighton Prep (B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Elmwood-Murdock at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Wayne at Wahoo (G/B)

Auburn at Beatrice (G)

Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water (G/B)

Falls City at Johnson-Brock (G/B) Reporter: Caelan Debban

Pawnee City at Parkview Christian (G)

Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Council Bluffs Classic at Mid-America Center

Central Decatur Tournament

Raymond Central Duals

Sabetha (KS) Duals Tournament (Auburn)