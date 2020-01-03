(KMAland) -- Friday night basketball in KMAland returns tonight with a bit of a different look on KMA Radio.
KMA Sports will have play-by-play of the Harlan/AL (960) and Glenwood/LC (99.1) doubleheaders followed by the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show on AM and FM.
There will also be 14 reporters, covering 27 total games. Listen to the scoreboard show from 9:30 until 11:00 for reports from each game. View the full schedule for Friday below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Shenandoah (G/B) – Reporter: Jake Gillespie
Clarinda at Creston (G/B) – Reporter: Scott Vicker
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (G/B) – Reporter: Matt Hays
Glenwood at Lewis Central (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic (G/B) – Reporter: Joe Narmi
Corner Conference
Stanton at Griswold (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon (G/B) – Reporter: Kent Poncelow
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Tri-Center at Underwood (G/B) – Reporter: Matt Stein
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Woodbine at CAM, Anita (G/B) – Reporter: Adam Kiesel
Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Abraham Lincoln at Harlan (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
East Mills at Bedford (G) – Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Diagonal at Lenox (G/B) – Reporter: Sean Nienow
Worth County at Mount Ayr (G/B) – Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Central Decatur at Chariton (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian (G/B)
Centerville at Moravia (G/B)
North Mahaska at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)
275 Conference
West Nodaway at East Atchison (G/B) – Reporter: Jaden Driskell
Platte Valley at Rock Port (G/B) – Reporter: Nolan Brooks
Osborn at Mound City (G/B)
Stewartsville at North Nodaway (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)
South Holt at Union Star (G/B)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair at Bennington (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central at Freeman (G/B)
Malcolm at Louisville (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart at Tri County (G/B)
Sterling at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Metro Conference Tournament
Consolation: Gretna vs. Omaha Central (G), 8:30 AM
Consolation: Omaha Benson vs. Omaha South (G), 10:15 AM
Consolation: Millard South vs. Westside (B), 12:00 PM
Consolation: Omaha North vs. Omaha Northwest (B), 1:45 PM
Championship: Millard South vs. Westside (G), 3:30 PM
Championship: Creighton Prep vs. Millard North (B), 5:15 PM
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Nodaway-Holt at North Harrison (G/B)
Omaha Duchesne Academy at Elkhorn (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City (G) – Reporter: Matt Koehler
Aurora at Norris (G/B)
Conestoga at Plattsmouth (G)
Raymond Central at Yutan (G)
Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse (G/B) – Reporter: Kirt Manion
Falls City at Auburn (G)
Pawnee City at Weeping Water (G/B)
Friend at Cross County (G)
Fairbury at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
North Kansas City Tournament (Riverside)