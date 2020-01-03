KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Friday night basketball in KMAland returns tonight with a bit of a different look on KMA Radio.

KMA Sports will have play-by-play of the Harlan/AL (960) and Glenwood/LC (99.1) doubleheaders followed by the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show on AM and FM.

There will also be 14 reporters, covering 27 total games. Listen to the scoreboard show from 9:30 until 11:00 for reports from each game. View the full schedule for Friday below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic at Shenandoah (G/B) – Reporter: Jake Gillespie

Clarinda at Creston (G/B) – Reporter: Scott Vicker

Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (G/B) – Reporter: Matt Hays

Glenwood at Lewis Central (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic (G/B) – Reporter: Joe Narmi

Corner Conference

Stanton at Griswold (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon (G/B) – Reporter: Kent Poncelow

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Tri-Center at Underwood (G/B) – Reporter: Matt Stein

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Woodbine at CAM, Anita (G/B) – Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (G/B)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Abraham Lincoln at Harlan (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

East Mills at Bedford (G) – Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Diagonal at Lenox (G/B) – Reporter: Sean Nienow

Worth County at Mount Ayr (G/B) – Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Central Decatur at Chariton (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian (G/B)

Centerville at Moravia (G/B)

North Mahaska at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

275 Conference

West Nodaway at East Atchison (G/B) – Reporter: Jaden Driskell

Platte Valley at Rock Port (G/B) – Reporter: Nolan Brooks

Osborn at Mound City (G/B)

Stewartsville at North Nodaway (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)

South Holt at Union Star (G/B)

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair at Bennington (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Johnson County Central at Freeman (G/B)

Malcolm at Louisville (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart at Tri County (G/B)

Sterling at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Metro Conference Tournament

Consolation: Gretna vs. Omaha Central (G), 8:30 AM

Consolation: Omaha Benson vs. Omaha South (G), 10:15 AM

Consolation: Millard South vs. Westside (B), 12:00 PM

Consolation: Omaha North vs. Omaha Northwest (B), 1:45 PM

Championship: Millard South vs. Westside (G), 3:30 PM

Championship: Creighton Prep vs. Millard North (B), 5:15 PM

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Nodaway-Holt at North Harrison (G/B)

Omaha Duchesne Academy at Elkhorn (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City (G) – Reporter: Matt Koehler

Aurora at Norris (G/B)

Conestoga at Plattsmouth (G)

Raymond Central at Yutan (G)

Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse (G/B) – Reporter: Kirt Manion

Falls City at Auburn (G)

Pawnee City at Weeping Water (G/B)

Friend at Cross County (G)

Fairbury at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

North Kansas City Tournament (Riverside)