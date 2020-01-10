(KMAland) -- It's another Friday night in KMAland with plenty of basketball on the slate and on the air.
Hear Tri-Center at AHSTW on KMA 960 and East Mills at Sidney on KMA-FM 99.1, beginning with girls games at 6:00 PM. There are also 12 reporters out tonight for KMA. Hear their full recaps on tonight's Keast Auto Center High School Scoreboard Show, which airs from 9:30 to 11:00.
Here's a look at the full schedule for Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah vs. Glenwood (G/B), 7:00 PM & 8:30 PM – At Mid-America Center -- Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Lewis Central at Clarinda (G/B) -- Reporter: Colby Esterling & Matt Argotsinger
Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) -- Reporter: Matt Stein
Harlan at St. Albert (G/B) -- Reporter: Joe Narmi
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Essex at Griswold (G/B) -- Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Stanton at Clarinda Academy (B)
East Mills at Sidney (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Audubon at IKM-Manning (G/B) -- Reporter: Jake Gillespie
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Mount Ayr (G/B) – Reporter: Scott Vicker POSTPONED
Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B)
Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B) – Reporter: Adam Kiesel POSTPONED
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B) – Reporter: Sean Nienow
Paton-Churdan at CAM (G/B)
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal (G/B)
Seymour at Lamoni (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Murray at Moravia (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 4:00 PM (G) – At Mid-America Center -- Reporter: Mike Wood
Thomas Jefferson vs. Louisville, 5:30 PM (B) – At Mid-America Center
Sioux City West vs. Crofton (G) – At Tyson Events Center
Sioux City West vs. Fremont (B) – At Tyson Events Center
Sioux City East vs. Omaha Central (B) – At Tyson Events Center
275 Conference
Mound City at DeKalb (G/B) POSTPONED
Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B) POSTPONED
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron at Savannah (G)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair at Nebraska City (G/B)
Plattsmouth at Elkhorn (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Arlington at Raymond Central (G/B)
Wahoo at Syracuse (G/B) -- Reporter: Kirt Manion
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga at Weeping Water (G)
Mead at Yutan (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell (G/B)
Sterling at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
Metro Conference
Bellevue East at Omaha Burke (G/B)
Millard North at Gretna (G/B)
Millard West at Millard South (G/B)
Omaha Northwest at Omaha North (G/B)
Omaha Bryan at Omaha South (G/B)
Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South (G/B)
Creighton Prep at Westside (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri/Nebraska)
North Andrew at Pattonsburg (G/B) POSTPONED
Stanberry at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
Platteview at Bennington (G/B) -- Reporter: Matt Hays
Freeman at Pawnee City (G/B)
Malcolm at Milford (G/B)
Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City (G/B) POSTPONED
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
North Polk Tournament POSTPONED
Sioux City North at Spirit Lake
Eastern Midlands Conference Duals at Waverly
High Plains Tournament at Central Community College-Columbus
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Tri County Tournament
Wilber-Clatonia Tournament POSTPONED TO SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Red Oak