KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's another Friday night in KMAland with plenty of basketball on the slate and on the air.

Hear Tri-Center at AHSTW on KMA 960 and East Mills at Sidney on KMA-FM 99.1, beginning with girls games at 6:00 PM. There are also 12 reporters out tonight for KMA. Hear their full recaps on tonight's Keast Auto Center High School Scoreboard Show, which airs from 9:30 to 11:00.

Here's a look at the full schedule for Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah vs. Glenwood (G/B), 7:00 PM & 8:30 PM – At Mid-America Center -- Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Lewis Central at Clarinda (G/B) -- Reporter: Colby Esterling & Matt Argotsinger

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) -- Reporter: Matt Stein

Harlan at St. Albert (G/B) -- Reporter: Joe Narmi

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Corner Conference

Essex at Griswold (G/B) -- Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Stanton at Clarinda Academy (B)

East Mills at Sidney (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Audubon at IKM-Manning (G/B) -- Reporter: Jake Gillespie

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford at Mount Ayr (G/B) – Reporter: Scott Vicker POSTPONED

Nodaway Valley at Lenox (G/B)

Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B) – Reporter: Adam Kiesel POSTPONED

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B) – Reporter: Sean Nienow

Paton-Churdan at CAM (G/B)

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal (G/B)

Seymour at Lamoni (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Murray at Moravia (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 4:00 PM (G) – At Mid-America Center -- Reporter: Mike Wood

Thomas Jefferson vs. Louisville, 5:30 PM (B) – At Mid-America Center

Sioux City West vs. Crofton (G) – At Tyson Events Center

Sioux City West vs. Fremont (B) – At Tyson Events Center

Sioux City East vs. Omaha Central (B) – At Tyson Events Center

275 Conference

Mound City at DeKalb (G/B) POSTPONED

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B) POSTPONED

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron at Savannah (G)

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair at Nebraska City (G/B)

Plattsmouth at Elkhorn (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Arlington at Raymond Central (G/B)

Wahoo at Syracuse (G/B) -- Reporter: Kirt Manion

East Central Nebraska Conference

Conestoga at Weeping Water (G)

Mead at Yutan (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell (G/B)

Sterling at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

Metro Conference

Bellevue East at Omaha Burke (G/B)

Millard North at Gretna (G/B)

Millard West at Millard South (G/B)

Omaha Northwest at Omaha North (G/B)

Omaha Bryan at Omaha South (G/B)

Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South (G/B)

Creighton Prep at Westside (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri/Nebraska)

North Andrew at Pattonsburg (G/B) POSTPONED

Stanberry at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

Platteview at Bennington (G/B) -- Reporter: Matt Hays

Freeman at Pawnee City (G/B)

Malcolm at Milford (G/B)

Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City (G/B) POSTPONED

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

North Polk Tournament POSTPONED

Sioux City North at Spirit Lake

Eastern Midlands Conference Duals at Waverly

High Plains Tournament at Central Community College-Columbus

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Tri County Tournament

Wilber-Clatonia Tournament POSTPONED TO SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Red Oak