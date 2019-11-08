(KMAland) -- Round 2 of the high school football playoffs is here.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 16 previews below.
IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
CLASS 8-MAN – QUARTERFINALS
Fremont-Mills (7-1) at Remsen, St. Mary’s (10-0)
CAM, Anita (8-2) at Audubon (10-1)
HLV, Victor (8-2) at Turkey Valley (10-0)
Easton Valley (9-1) at Don Bosco (10-0)
CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS
Earlham (9-1) at Saint Ansgar (10-0)
Grundy Center (9-1) at MFL MarMac (10-0)
South O’Brien (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)
Woodbury Central (9-1) at North Tama (10-0)
CLASS 1A – QUARTERFINALS
Treynor (10-0) at West Sioux (9-1)
South Central Calhoun (10-0) at Van Meter (10-0)
Iowa City Regina (8-2) at West Branch (10-0)
West Lyon (9-1) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)
CLASS 2A – QUARTERFINALS
PCM, Monroe (8-2) at OABCIG (10-0)
Greene County (9-1) at Algona (10-0)
West Liberty (7-3) at Waukon (10-0)
Williamsburg (7-3) at Clear Lake (10-0)
CLASS 3A – QUARTERFINALS
Dallas Center-Grimes (9-1) at Lewis Central (9-1)
Norwalk (9-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
Pella (8-2) at Solon (10-0)
North Scott (9-1) at Epworth, Western Dubuque (10-0)
CLASS 4A – QUARTERFINALS
Waukee (7-3) at WDM Valley (10-0)
Urbandale (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)
Bettendorf (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)
Ankeny (7-3) at Dowling Catholic (9-1)
MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4 – SEMIFINALS
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (6-4) at East Atchison (9-0)
Mound City (8-2) at North Andrew (8-2)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3 – SEMIFINALS
Stanberry (3-7) at Pattonsburg (8-1)
Albany (6-4) at Worth County (7-3)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 2 – SEMIFINALS
Stewartsville (3-7) at Southwest Livingston (8-1)
North Shelby (8-2) at Orrick (7-2)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1 – SEMIFINALS
Rich Hill (6-4) at Appleton City (9-0)
Liberal (7-3) at Drexel (8-2)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 – SEMIFINALS
Lawson (7-3) at Maryville (8-1)
Richmond (7-3) at Lathrop (10-0)
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 – SEMIFINALS
Cameron (5-5) at Savannah (8-2)
Benton (2-8) at Chillicothe (8-2)
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS B – QUARTERFINALS
Norris (7-3) at Scottsbluff (10-0)
Roncalli Catholic (8-2) at Northwest (9-1)
Hastings (8-2) at Waverly (9-1)
Bennington (7-3) at Skutt Catholic (10-0)
CLASS C1 – QUARTERFINALS
Aurora (7-3) at Adams Central (10-0)
Pierce (10-0) at Ord (7-3)
Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Wayne (8-2)
Columbus Scotus (8-2) at Wahoo (10-0)
CLASS C2 – QUARTERFINALS
Battle Creek (9-1) at Sutton (9-1)
BRLD (9-1) at North Bend Central (9-1)
Aquinas Catholic (8-2) at St. Paul (10-0)
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1) at Oakland-Craig (10-0)
CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS
Elkhorn South (7-3) at Millard West (10-0)
Omaha Burke (9-1) at Bellevue West (10-0)
Grand Island (9-1) at Millard South (9-1)
Omaha Westside (8-2) at Lincoln Southeast (9-1)
CLASS 6-MAN – QUARTERFINALS
Arthur County (7-2) at Cody-Kilgore (9-0)
Eustis-Farnam (7-2) at McCool Junction (9-0)
Creek Valley (9-0) at McPherson County/Stapleton (5-4)
Sioux County (8-1) at Harvard (9-0)