KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Round 2 of the high school football playoffs is here.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Ford and GM dealer in Harlan, and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland around 9:30 until 11:00.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore on the call of Treynor/West Sioux and Brent Barnett and Mike Wood calling Fremont-Mills/Remsen, St. Mary's.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShowPlayoffs2.jpg
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 16 previews below.

IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

CLASS 8-MAN – QUARTERFINALS

Fremont-Mills (7-1) at Remsen, St. Mary’s (10-0)

CAM, Anita (8-2) at Audubon (10-1)

HLV, Victor (8-2) at Turkey Valley (10-0)

Easton Valley (9-1) at Don Bosco (10-0)

CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS

Earlham (9-1) at Saint Ansgar (10-0)

Grundy Center (9-1) at MFL MarMac (10-0)

South O’Brien (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)

Woodbury Central (9-1) at North Tama (10-0)

CLASS 1A – QUARTERFINALS

Treynor (10-0) at West Sioux (9-1)

South Central Calhoun (10-0) at Van Meter (10-0)

Iowa City Regina (8-2) at West Branch (10-0)

West Lyon (9-1) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)

CLASS 2A – QUARTERFINALS

PCM, Monroe (8-2) at OABCIG (10-0)

Greene County (9-1) at Algona (10-0)

West Liberty (7-3) at Waukon (10-0)

Williamsburg (7-3) at Clear Lake (10-0)

CLASS 3A – QUARTERFINALS

Dallas Center-Grimes (9-1) at Lewis Central (9-1)

Norwalk (9-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)

Pella (8-2) at Solon (10-0)

North Scott (9-1) at Epworth, Western Dubuque (10-0)

CLASS 4A – QUARTERFINALS

Waukee (7-3) at WDM Valley (10-0)

Urbandale (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)

Bettendorf (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)

Ankeny (7-3) at Dowling Catholic (9-1)

MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4 – SEMIFINALS

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (6-4) at East Atchison (9-0)

Mound City (8-2) at North Andrew (8-2)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3 – SEMIFINALS

Stanberry (3-7) at Pattonsburg (8-1)

Albany (6-4) at Worth County (7-3)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 2 – SEMIFINALS

Stewartsville (3-7) at Southwest Livingston (8-1)

North Shelby (8-2) at Orrick (7-2)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1 – SEMIFINALS

Rich Hill (6-4) at Appleton City (9-0)

Liberal (7-3) at Drexel (8-2)

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 – SEMIFINALS

Lawson (7-3) at Maryville (8-1)

Richmond (7-3) at Lathrop (10-0)

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 – SEMIFINALS

Cameron (5-5) at Savannah (8-2)

Benton (2-8) at Chillicothe (8-2)

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS B – QUARTERFINALS

Norris (7-3) at Scottsbluff (10-0)

Roncalli Catholic (8-2) at Northwest (9-1)

Hastings (8-2) at Waverly (9-1)

Bennington (7-3) at Skutt Catholic (10-0)

CLASS C1 – QUARTERFINALS

Aurora (7-3) at Adams Central (10-0)

Pierce (10-0) at Ord (7-3)

Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Wayne (8-2)

Columbus Scotus (8-2) at Wahoo (10-0)

CLASS C2 – QUARTERFINALS

Battle Creek (9-1) at Sutton (9-1)

BRLD (9-1) at North Bend Central (9-1)

Aquinas Catholic (8-2) at St. Paul (10-0)

Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1) at Oakland-Craig (10-0)

CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS

Elkhorn South (7-3) at Millard West (10-0)

Omaha Burke (9-1) at Bellevue West (10-0)

Grand Island (9-1) at Millard South (9-1)

Omaha Westside (8-2) at Lincoln Southeast (9-1)

CLASS 6-MAN – QUARTERFINALS

Arthur County (7-2) at Cody-Kilgore (9-0)

Eustis-Farnam (7-2) at McCool Junction (9-0)

Creek Valley (9-0) at McPherson County/Stapleton (5-4)

Sioux County (8-1) at Harvard (9-0)