IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
CLASS 8-MAN – FIRST ROUND
Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) at Fremont-Mills (6-1)
East Mills (7-2) at Remsen, St. Mary’s (9-0)
Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at Audubon (9-1)
CAM, Anita (7-2) at Lamoni (8-1)
Rockford (7-2) at Turkey Valley (9-0)
Midland (7-2) at HLV, Victor (7-2)
New London (7-2) at Don Bosco (9-0)
Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (9-0)
Tri-Center (6-3) at South O’Brien (8-1)
Central Decatur (5-4) at North Tama (9-0)
Westwood (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)
South Winneshiek (7-2) at MFL MarMarc (9-0)
Grundy Center (8-1) at Belle Plaine (7-2)
Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) at Saint Ansgar (9-0)
BGM, Brooklyn (8-1) at Earlham (8-1)
CLASS 1A – FIRST ROUND
Underwood (8-1) at West Sioux (8-1)
Western Christian (8-1) at Treynor (9-0)
Pella Christian (5-4) at Van Meter (9-0)
Mount Ayr (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)
Panorama (8-1) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
West Lyon (8-1) at Osage (5-4)
North Linn (7-2) at West Branch (9-0)
Iowa City Regina (7-2) at Mediapolis (8-1)
CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND
West Marshall (6-3) at OABCIG (9-0)
PCM, Monroe (7-2) at Benton (8-1)
Greene County (8-1) at Des Moines Christian (8-1)
CLGLR (5-4) at Algona (9-0)
Tipton (6-3) at Waukon (9-0)
Monticello (6-3) at West Liberty (6-3)
Spirit Lake (6-3) at Clear Lake (9-0)
Columbus Catholic (8-1) at Williamsburg (6-3)
CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND
Oskaloosa (6-3) at Lewis Central (8-1)
Harlan (7-2) at Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)
Glenwood (7-2) at Norwalk (8-1)
Carlisle (7-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Iowa City Liberty (7-2) at Solon (9-0)
Independence (9-0) at Pella (7-2)
Washington (7-2) at Western Dubuque (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)
CLASS 4A – FIRST ROUND
Indianola (6-3) at WDM Valley (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at Waukee (6-3)
Urbandale (6-3) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (6-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1)
Dubuque Senior (5-4) at Cedar Falls (9-0)
Bettendorf (7-2) at Linn-Mar (6-3)
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at Dowling Catholic (8-1)
Ankeny (6-3) at Southeast Polk (7-2)
MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4 – FIRST ROUND
DeKalb (4-5) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (5-4)
Rock Port (4-5) at Mound City (7-2)
Bishop LeBlond (2-6) at North Andrew (7-2)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3 – FIRST ROUND
North Nodaway (1-8) at Worth County (6-3)
Platte Valley (2-7) at Albany (5-4)
Stanberry (2-7) at King City (2-7)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 2 – FIRST ROUND
Stewartsville (2-7) at Norborne (4-5)
Braymer (0-9) at North Shelby (7-2)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1 – FIRST ROUND
Drexel 13 Chilhowee 0 (FORFEIT)
Northwest Hughesville (1-8) at Liberal (6-3)
Rich Hill (5-4) at Osceola (5-4)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND
St. Joseph Christian (0-7) at Maryville (7-1)
Lexington (5-4) at Lawson (6-3)
Brookfield (2-7) at Richmond (6-3)
Trenton (2-7) at Lathrop (9-0)
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND
Northeast Kansas City (0-9) at Savannah (7-2)
Central Academy (2-7) at Cameron (4-5)
Southeast (1-8) at Chillicothe (7-2)
Benton (1-8) at Pembroke Hill (7-2)
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND
Kansas City East (4-5) at Lincoln College Prep (9-0)
Lafayette (5-4) at Excelsior Springs (6-3)
Winnetonka (5-4) at Platte County (6-3)
Kearney (5-4) at Smithville (8-1)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 7 – FIRST ROUND
Lone Jack (1-8) at Summit Christian Academy (8-1)
St. Pius X (3-6) at Knob Noster (7-2)
University Academy (1-8) at Hogan Prep Academy (6-2)
Holden (3-6) at Lafayette County (7-2)
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS B – FIRST ROUND
Plattsmouth (4-5) at Roncalli Catholic (7-2)
Lexington (4-5) at Northwest (8-1)
Alliance (3-6) at Scottsbluff (9-0)
Mount Michael Benedictine (7-2) at Norris (6-3)
Gross Catholic (3-6) at Waverly (8-1)
McCook (5-4) at Hastings (7-2)
Seward (5-4) at Bennington (6-3)
Blair (3-6) at Skutt Catholic (9-0)
CLASS C1 – FIRST ROUND
Valentine (5-4) at Adams Central (9-0)
Aurora (6-3) at Ogallala (7-2)
Ord (6-3) at Gothenburg (8-1)
Chase County (5-4) at Pierce (9-0)
Cozad (5-4) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
Wayne (7-2) at Kearney Catholic (7-2)
Bishop Neumann (6-3) at Columbus Scotus (7-2)
Boys Town (6-3) at Wahoo (9-0)
CLASS C2 – FIRST ROUND
Yutan (5-4) at Sutton (8-1)
Archbishop Bergan (7-2) at Battle Creek (8-1)
Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at BRLD (8-1)
North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at North Bend Central (8-1)
Centura (6-3) at St. Paul (9-0)
Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at Aquinas Catholic (7-2)
Centennial (6-3) at Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1)
Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4) at Oakland-Craig (9-0)
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at Millard West (9-0)
Elkhorn South (6-3) at Kearney (7-2)
Millard North (4-5) at Omaha Burke (8-1)
Lincoln East (5-4) at Bellevue West (9-0)
Papillion-La Vista South (5-4) at Millard South (8-1)
Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at Grand Island (8-1)
Creighton Prep (6-3) at Westside (7-2)
Omaha North (4-5) at Lincoln Southeast (8-1)
CLASS 6-MAN – FIRST ROUND
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (3-5) at Cody-Kilgore (8-0)
Heartland Lutheran (6-2) at Arthur County (6-2)
Red Cloud (6-2) at Eustis-Farnam (6-2)
Crawford (5-3) at McCool Junction (8-0)
Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at Creek Valley (8-0)
McPherson County/Stapleton (4-4) at Maywood-Hayes Center (5-3)
Sterling (5-3) at Sioux County (7-1)
Spalding Academy (4-4) at Harvard (8-0)