IOWA FOOTBALL
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Greene County at Shenandoah
Red Oak at OABCIG
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Panorama, Panora at Clarinda
West Central Valley at Mount Ayr
ACGC at Van Meter
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
East Mills at Stanton/Essex
Bedford at Sidney
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Boyer Valley at Audubon
CAM, Anita at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Moravia at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Lenox
Murray at Seymour
Southeast Warren at East Union
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Meskwaki Settlement School at AGWSR
Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Baxter
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va at St. Mary's, Remsen
Harris-Lake Park at West Bend-Mallard
River Valley at Newell-Fonda
Kingsley-Pierson at Siouxland Christian (ND)
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
St. Albert at Earlham
Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley
AHSTW, Avoca at Riverside, Oakland
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Tri-Center at Woodbury Central
Lawton-Bronson at West Monona
Westwood, Sloan at Logan-Magnolia
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Central Decatur at North Mahaska
Wayne, Corydon at Lynnville-Sully
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at IKM-Manning
Manson Northwest Webster at Alta/Aurelia
Ridge View at Sioux Central
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Treynor at East Sac County
Cherokee, Washington at Missouri Valley
MVAOCOU at Underwood
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Glenwood at Winterset
ADM, Adel at Harlan
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Spencer at Denison-Schleswig
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Le Mars at Storm Lake
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Thomas Jefferson at WDM Valley
Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln
Ames at Des Moines North
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Sioux City East at Des Moines Hoover
Sioux City North at Des Moines Lincoln
Dowling Catholic at Ankeny
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Des Moines Roosevelt at Sioux City West
Ankeny Centennial at Marshalltown
Southeast Polk at Fort Dodge
MISSOURI FOOTBALL
CLASS 8-MAN
Mound City at North-West Nodaway
Albany at Platte Valley
DeKalb at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
Stewartsville at Southwest Livingston
North Andrew at North Shelby
Worth County at King City
Stanberry at Pattonsburg
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Cameron at Maryville
Benton at Savannah
St. Pius X at Chillicothe
Carnahan at Lafayette (NC)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Lathrop at West Platte
Brookfield at Centralia
Lexington at Holden
St. Joseph Christian at Lighthouse Sr. High
Lawson at North Platte
Lafayette County at Richmond
Princeton at Trenton
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic
Ralston at Gross Catholic
Waverly at Norris
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic 24 Bennington 14 (Thursday)
South Sioux City at Blair
Mount Michael Benedictine at Schuyler
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Lincoln Lutheran at Nebraska City
Falls City at Lincoln Christian
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Douglas County West at Platteview
Arlington at Omaha Concordia
Boys Town at Fort Calhoun
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Syracuse at Malcolm
Johnson County Central def. Conestoga (FORFEIT)
Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Archbishop Bergan at Louisville
BRLD at Yutan
Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
BDS at Southern
Humboldt-TRS at Tri County
Weeping Water at Thayer Central (ND)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic at Elmwood-Murdock
Brownell Talbot at Palmyra
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Diller-Odell at Pawnee City
Meridian at Falls City Sacred Heart
Parkview Christian at Johnson-Brock
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
McCool Junction at Sterling
Dorchester at Deshler
Harvard at Lewiston (ND)
METRO
Millard West 74 Omaha Bryan 6 (Thursday)
Lincoln Southeast 24 Omaha North 7 (Thursday)
Norfolk 31 Omaha South 28 (Thursday)
Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln East at Bellevue East
Creighton Prep at Westside
Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-LaVista South
Papillion-LaVista at Gretna
Omaha Burke at Elkhorn
Elkhorn South at Columbus
Lincoln High at Omaha Central
Millard South at Omaha Northwest