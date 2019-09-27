KMA Football Friday
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Ford and GM dealer in Harlan, and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland around 9:30 until midnight.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have our Game of the Week - Panorama at Clarinda - on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Brent Barnett and Tom Moore at 6:45 PM.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShowWeekFiveAmended.jpg
Buy Now

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 17 previews below.

IOWA FOOTBALL  

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9

Greene County at Shenandoah

Red Oak at OABCIG

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8

Panorama, Panora at Clarinda

West Central Valley at Mount Ayr

ACGC at Van Meter

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

East Mills at Stanton/Essex

Bedford at Sidney

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

Boyer Valley at Audubon

CAM, Anita at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Moravia at Lamoni

Mormon Trail at Lenox

Murray at Seymour

Southeast Warren at East Union

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5 

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars

Meskwaki Settlement School at AGWSR

Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Baxter

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

Ar-We-Va at St. Mary's, Remsen

Harris-Lake Park at West Bend-Mallard

River Valley at Newell-Fonda

Kingsley-Pierson at Siouxland Christian (ND)

CLASS A DISTRICT 9

St. Albert at Earlham

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley

AHSTW, Avoca at Riverside, Oakland

CLASS A DISTRICT 10

Tri-Center at Woodbury Central

Lawton-Bronson at West Monona

Westwood, Sloan at Logan-Magnolia

CLASS A DISTRICT 8

Central Decatur at North Mahaska

Wayne, Corydon at Lynnville-Sully

CLASS A DISTRICT 2

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at IKM-Manning

Manson Northwest Webster at Alta/Aurelia

Ridge View at Sioux Central

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9 

Treynor at East Sac County

Cherokee, Washington at Missouri Valley

MVAOCOU at Underwood

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Glenwood at Winterset

ADM, Adel at Harlan

Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central 

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Spencer at Denison-Schleswig

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Le Mars at Storm Lake

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Thomas Jefferson at WDM Valley

Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln

Ames at Des Moines North

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Sioux City East at Des Moines Hoover

Sioux City North at Des Moines Lincoln

Dowling Catholic at Ankeny

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Des Moines Roosevelt at Sioux City West

Ankeny Centennial at Marshalltown

Southeast Polk at Fort Dodge

MISSOURI FOOTBALL 

CLASS 8-MAN

East Atchison at Rock Port

Mound City at North-West Nodaway

Albany at Platte Valley

DeKalb at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

Stewartsville at Southwest Livingston

North Andrew at North Shelby

Worth County at King City

Stanberry at Pattonsburg

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Cameron at Maryville

Benton at Savannah

St. Pius X at Chillicothe

Carnahan at Lafayette (NC)

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 

Lathrop at West Platte

Brookfield at Centralia

Lexington at Holden

St. Joseph Christian at Lighthouse Sr. High

Lawson at North Platte

Lafayette County at Richmond

Princeton at Trenton

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

CLASS B DISTRICT 2 

Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic

Ralston at Gross Catholic

Waverly at Norris

CLASS B DISTRICT 1 

Roncalli Catholic 24 Bennington 14 (Thursday)

South Sioux City at Blair

Mount Michael Benedictine at Schuyler

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1 

Lincoln Lutheran at Nebraska City

Falls City at Lincoln Christian

Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Douglas County West at Platteview

Arlington at Omaha Concordia

Boys Town at Fort Calhoun

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1 

Syracuse at Malcolm

Johnson County Central def. Conestoga (FORFEIT)

Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

Archbishop Bergan at Louisville

BRLD at Yutan

Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

BDS at Southern

Humboldt-TRS at Tri County

Weeping Water at Thayer Central (ND)

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Lourdes Central Catholic at Elmwood-Murdock

Brownell Talbot at Palmyra

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Diller-Odell at Pawnee City

Meridian at Falls City Sacred Heart

Parkview Christian at Johnson-Brock

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2 

McCool Junction at Sterling

Dorchester at Deshler

Harvard at Lewiston (ND)

METRO 

Millard West 74 Omaha Bryan 6 (Thursday)

Lincoln Southeast 24 Omaha North 7 (Thursday)

Norfolk 31 Omaha South 28 (Thursday)

Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln East at Bellevue East

Creighton Prep at Westside

Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-LaVista South

Papillion-LaVista at Gretna

Omaha Burke at Elkhorn

Elkhorn South at Columbus

Lincoln High at Omaha Central

Millard South at Omaha Northwest