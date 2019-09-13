KMA Football Friday
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week three of the high school football season is here.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Ford and GM dealer in Harlan, and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland around 9:30 until midnight.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have our Game of the Week - Underwood at Tri-Center - on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Joe Narmi at 6:45.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShowWeekThreeAmend.jpg
Buy Now

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 16 previews below.

TRIANGLE

Shenandoah at Treynor

Atlantic at Clarinda

Clarke at Red Oak

KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN

District 7

East Mills at Griswold

Stanton/Essex at Bedford

District 8

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Audubon

Glidden-Ralston at CAM, Anita

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard (Wyatt Pryor interview)

District 6

East Union at Mormon Trail

Murray at Lamoni

Seymour at Lenox

Southeast Warren at Moravia

District 5

Collins-Maxwell at AGWSR

Colo-Nesco at Twin Cedars

Melcher-Dallas at Baxter

Meskwaki Settlement School at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

District 1

Ar-We-Va at West Bend-Mallard

Kingsley-Pierson at St. Mary’s, Remsen

River Valley at Harris-Lake Park

Siouxland Christian at Newell-Fonda (ND)

KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central

Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Carlisle

Carroll at Harlan

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert

Denison-Schleswig at Thomas Jefferson

Westwood, Sloan at AHSTW

IKM-Manning at South Central Calhoun

Riverside, Oakland at Missouri Valley

Underwood at Tri-Center

Central Decatur at Mount Ayr

ACGC at Nodaway Valley

Southwest Valley at West Central Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward Academy

Wayne, Corydon at Colfax-Mingo

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Western Christian

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

East Sac County at Ridge View

Akron-Westfield at Sioux Central

Pocahontas Area at Manson Northwest Webster

South O’Brien at Alta/Aurelia

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Eagle Grove

Earlham at Pleasantville

Lawton-Bronson at Hinton

West Monona at MVAOCOU

Woodbury Central at Gehlen Catholic

Interstate 35, Truro at Panorama, Panora

Highland, Riverside at Lynnville-Sully

North Mahaska at BGM, Brooklyn

Madrid at Van Meter

Cherokee at OABCIG

Saydel at Greene County

Grinnell at ADM, Adel

North Polk at Winterset

Le Mars at Sheldon

Spencer at MOC-Floyd Valley

Storm Lake at Humboldt

Ankeny at Cedar Falls

Des Moines Hoover at Des Moines North

Johnston at Dowling Catholic

Urbandale at Des Moines Lincoln

Des Moines Roosevelt at Des Moines East

Indianola at Fort Dodge

Iowa City West at Southeast Polk

Marshalltown at Mason City

Waterloo West at Ankeny Centennial

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-MAN

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at East Atchison

Rock Port at Stewartsville

Mound City at Albany

North-West Nodaway at Platte Valley

DeKalb at Southwest Livingston

Pattonsburg at North Andrew

Stanberry at King City

Worth County at Braymer

Veritas Christian (KS) at Bishop LeBlond

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville at Chillicothe

Lafayette at Benton

Cameron at St. Pius X

Savannah at Bristow OK (NC)

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Marceline at Brookfield

Lathrop at Mid-Buchanan

West Platte at Lawson

Wellington-Napoleon at Lexington

Richmond at Pleasant Hill

Gallatin at Trenton

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN

Nebraska City at Platteview

Crete at Plattsmouth

Syracuse at Falls City

Auburn at Milford

Shelby-Rising City at Johnson County Central

Raymond Central at Louisville

Gross Catholic at South Sioux City

Norris at Bennington

Blair at Skutt Catholic

Roncalli Catholic at Waverly

Omaha Concordia at Mount Michael Benedictine

Schuyler at Douglas County West

Fairbury at Ashland-Greenwood

Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Lutheran at Adams Central

Wayne at Arlington

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Boys Town

Bishop Neumann at Fort Calhoun

Conestoga at David City

Sutton at Freeman

Malcolm at Yutan

Wilber-Clatonia at Archbishop Bergan

Crofton at BRLD

Ponca at Oakland-Craig

Tekamah-Herman at Twin River

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN

Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Lourdes Central Catholic

Omaha Christian Academy at Falls City Sacred Heart

Pawnee City at Tri County

Humboldt-TRS at Weeping Water

Palmer at BDS

Nebraska Lutheran at Thayer Central

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Sterling

Lewiston at Walthill

Dorchester at Hampton

METRO

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East

Papillion-LaVista at Bellevue West

Creighton Prep at Lincoln High

Lincoln North Star at Elkhorn South

Millard South at Millard North

Millard West at Omaha North

Westside at Lincoln Southeast

Omaha South at Omaha Benson

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Central at Omaha Burke

Grand Island at Papillion-LaVista

Tags