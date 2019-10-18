(KMAland) -- Week eight of the high school football season is here.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Ford and GM dealer in Harlan, and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland around 9:30 until midnight.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have our Game of the Week - Lewis Central at Glenwood - on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Brent Barnett and Brian Bertini at 6:45 PM.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 17 previews below.
IOWA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Shenandoah (2-5, 1-2) at Atlantic (2-5, 1-2)
Red Oak (0-7, 0-3) at Greene County (7-0, 3-0)
Kuemper Catholic (2-5, 1-2) at OABCIG (7-0, 3-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda (4-3, 0-3) at West Central Valley (0-7, 0-3)
Van Meter (7-0, 3-0) at Mount Ayr (6-1, 2-1)
Panorama, Panora (6-1, 2-1) at ACGC (6-1, 2-1)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills (4-1, 3-0) at Sidney (2-5, 1-3)
Griswold (0-7, 0-4) at Stanton-Essex (3-4, 2-2) – ND
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Audubon (7-1, 5-0) at Glidden-Ralston (3-4, 1-4)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1, 4-1) at CAM, Anita (7-0, 5-0)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-3, 3-2) at Boyer Valley (2-5, 1-4)
West Harrison (1-6, 0-5) at Woodbine (3-4, 1-4)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Lenox (7-1, 4-1) at Lamoni (6-1, 5-0)
Moravia (3-4, 2-3) at East Union (3-4, 2-3)
Mormon Trail (0-6, 0-5) at Seymour (0-8, 0-5)
Murray (2-5, 2-3) at Southeast Warren (6-2, 5-0)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Collins-Maxwell (4-4, 3-2) at Twin Cedars (1-7, 0-5)
Meskwaki Settlement (2-5, 1-4) at Melcher-Dallas (2-5, 1-4)
AGWSR, Ackley (6-1, 5-0) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-2, 5-0)
Colo-Nesco (3-5, 3-2) at Baxter (3-5, 2-3)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson (3-4, 3-2) at Ar-We-Va (2-6, 0-4)
Newell-Fonda (5-2, 3-1) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (7-0, 5-0)
West Bend-Mallard (2-6, 1-3) at River Valley (2-5, 0-4)
Siouxland Christian (0-6) at Harris-Lake Park (6-1, 4-1) – ND
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
Earlham (6-1, 3-0) at Riverside, Oakland (1-6, 1-2)
Southwest Valley (3-4, 1-2) at AHSTW (4-3, 2-1)
St. Albert (3-4, 2-1) at Nodaway Valley (3-5, 0-3)
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
West Monona (2-5, 0-3) at Logan-Magnolia (1-6, 0-3)
Westwood, Sloan (6-1, 2-1) at Tri-Center (4-3, 2-1)
Lawton-Bronson (5-2, 2-1) at Woodbury Central (6-1, 3-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Wayne, Corydon (5-2, 2-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (4-3, 1-1)
Lynnville-Sully (0-7, 0-2) at North Mahaska (0-7, 0-3)
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
IKM-Manning (4-3, 3-0) at Sioux Central (5-2, 3-0)
Manson Northwest Webster (1-6, 0-3) at Ridge View (0-7, 0-3)
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (3-4, 1-2) at Alta/Aurelia (4-3, 2-1)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Cherokee, Washington (2-5, 1-2) at Underwood (6-1, 2-1)
Missouri Valley (4-3, 2-1) at East Sac County (2-5, 1-2)
Treynor (7-0, 3-0) at MVAOCOU (1-6, 0-3)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Lewis Central (6-1, 2-1) at Glenwood (6-1, 3-0)
Harlan (5-2, 2-1) at Creston/Orient-Macksburg (2-5, 0-3)
ADM, Adel (4-3, 1-2) at Winterset (4-3, 1-2)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1, 3-0) at Denison-Schleswig (4-3, 1-2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-6, 0-3) at Storm Lake (5-2, 2-1)
Le Mars (4-3, 1-2) at Spencer (4-3, 2-1)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Thomas Jefferson (3-4, 1-2) at Urbandale (4-3, 2-1)
Des Moines North (0-7, 0-3) at Abraham Lincoln (1-6, 0-3)
WDM Valley (7-0, 3-0) at Ames (3-4, 3-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny (4-3, 2-1) at Sioux City North (1-6, 0-3)
Des Moines Hoover (2-5, 1-2) at Dowling Catholic (6-1, 3-0)
Sioux City East 38 Des Moines Lincoln 7 (Thursday)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Sioux City West (0-7, 0-3) at Fort Dodge (4-3, 0-3)
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1, 3-0) at Ankeny Centennial (6-1, 3-0)
Southeast Polk (5-2, 2-1) at Marshalltown (5-2, 1-2)
MISSOURI 8-MAN
Stanberry (2-5) at East Atchison (7-0)
Rock Port (4-3) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-4)
North-West Nodaway (1-6) at Southwest Livingston (6-1)
DeKalb (3-4) at Mound City (5-2)
Platte Valley (2-5) at Stewartsville (1-6)
North Andrew (5-2) at Worth County (5-2)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Savannah (6-1, 4-0) at Maryville (5-1, 4-0)
St. Pius X (3-4, 1-3) at Lafayette (4-3, 2-2)
Benton (1-6, 1-3) at Cameron (2-5, 0-5)
Chillicothe (5-2, 3-2) at Wyandotte Kan. (2-3) -- NC
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
South Shelby (2-5) at Brookfield (2-5)
Polo (0-7) at Trenton (0-7)
Lexington (5-2) at Lafayette County (5-2)
Plattsburg (3-4) at Lathrop (7-0)
Penney (4-3) at Lawson (5-2)
Knob Noster (6-1) at Richmond (4-3)
St. Mary’s Academy Kan. (3-1) at St. Joseph Christian (0-5)
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Waverly (6-1, 2-1) at Plattsmouth (3-4, 1-2)
Ralston (1-6, 0-3) at Norris (5-2, 2-1)
Gross Catholic (3-4, 1-2) at Skutt Catholic (7-0, 3-0)
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Blair (3-4, 2-1) at Bennington (4-3, 2-1)
Mount Michael Benedictine (6-1, 2-1) at South Sioux City (1-6, 0-3)
Roncalli Catholic (6-2, 3-0) at Schuyler (0-7, 0-3)
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City (4-3, 2-1) at Ashland-Greenwood (7-0, 3-0)
Auburn (1-6, 0-3) at Lincoln Christian (2-5, 2-1)
Lincoln Lutheran (4-3, 3-0) at Falls City (3-4, 0-3)
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Platteview (4-3, 2-1) at Arlington (1-6, 1-2)
Omaha Concordia (2-5, 1-2) at Fort Calhoun (5-2, 3-0)
Douglas County West (1-6, 0-3) at Boys Town (4-3, 2-1)
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Syracuse (0-7, 0-3) at Freeman (0-7, 0-3)
Johnson County Central (4-3, 2-1) at Malcolm (3-4, 3-0)
Conestoga (1-6, 1-2) at Wilber-Clatonia (5-2, 3-0)
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Louisville (1-6, 0-3) at Tekamah-Herman (2-5, 0-3)
BRLD (7-0, 3-0) at Archbishop Bergan (6-1, 2-1)
Oakland-Craig (7-0, 3-0) at Yutan (4-3, 1-2)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Tri County (5-2, 2-1) at Southern (4-1, 1-1)
Thayer Central (2-4, 0-2) at Humboldt-TRS (2-4, 0-2)
BDS (6-0, 3-0) at Cross County (3-3) – ND
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Palmyra (3-3, 1-1) at Weeping Water (4-2, 1-1)
Elmwood-Murdock (5-1, 2-0) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-4, 0-3)
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Meridian (2-4, 2-1) at Johnson-Brock (5-1, 3-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart (6-0, 3-0) at Pawnee City (0-6, 0-3)
Parkview Christian (1-5, 0-3) at Diller-Odell (1-5, 1-2)
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Sterling (3-3, 1-1) at Lewiston (0-6, 0-2)
McCool Junction (6-1, 2-1) at Dorchester (4-2, 1-1)
Hampton (0-6) at Deshler (1-5, 1-2) – ND
METRO
Creighton Prep (6-1) at Millard South (6-1)
Elkhorn (3-4) at Papillion-LaVista (3-4)
Elkhorn South (4-3) at Omaha Northwest (1-6)
Fremont (3-4) at Gretna (2-5)
Millard North (3-4) at Omaha Burke (6-1)
North Platte (2-5) at Omaha Benson (0-7)
Lincoln North Star (1-6) at Omaha Bryan (0-7)
Omaha South (4-3) at Omaha Central (3-4)
Westside (6-1) at Columbus (3-4)
Papillion-LaVista South (4-3) at Lincoln Southeast (6-1)
Millard West 43 Lincoln East 14 (Thursday)
Bellevue West 57 Omaha North 6 (Thursday)
Bellevue East 41 Lincoln Northeast 25 (Thursday)