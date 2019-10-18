KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week eight of the high school football season is here.

the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show around 9:30 until midnight.

We will also have our Game of the Week - Lewis Central at Glenwood - on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Brent Barnett and Brian Bertini at 6:45 PM.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShowWeekEight.jpg
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 17 previews below.

IOWA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9

Shenandoah (2-5, 1-2) at Atlantic (2-5, 1-2)

Red Oak (0-7, 0-3) at Greene County (7-0, 3-0)

Kuemper Catholic (2-5, 1-2) at OABCIG (7-0, 3-0)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8

Clarinda (4-3, 0-3) at West Central Valley (0-7, 0-3)

Van Meter (7-0, 3-0) at Mount Ayr (6-1, 2-1)

Panorama, Panora (6-1, 2-1) at ACGC (6-1, 2-1)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

Fremont-Mills (4-1, 3-0) at Sidney (2-5, 1-3)

Griswold (0-7, 0-4) at Stanton-Essex (3-4, 2-2) – ND

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

Audubon (7-1, 5-0) at Glidden-Ralston (3-4, 1-4)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1, 4-1) at CAM, Anita (7-0, 5-0)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-3, 3-2) at Boyer Valley (2-5, 1-4)

West Harrison (1-6, 0-5) at Woodbine (3-4, 1-4)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Lenox (7-1, 4-1) at Lamoni (6-1, 5-0)

Moravia (3-4, 2-3) at East Union (3-4, 2-3)

Mormon Trail (0-6, 0-5) at Seymour (0-8, 0-5)

Murray (2-5, 2-3) at Southeast Warren (6-2, 5-0)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

Collins-Maxwell (4-4, 3-2) at Twin Cedars (1-7, 0-5)

Meskwaki Settlement (2-5, 1-4) at Melcher-Dallas (2-5, 1-4)

AGWSR, Ackley (6-1, 5-0) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-2, 5-0)

Colo-Nesco (3-5, 3-2) at Baxter (3-5, 2-3)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

Kingsley-Pierson (3-4, 3-2) at Ar-We-Va (2-6, 0-4)

Newell-Fonda (5-2, 3-1) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (7-0, 5-0)

West Bend-Mallard (2-6, 1-3) at River Valley (2-5, 0-4)

Siouxland Christian (0-6) at Harris-Lake Park (6-1, 4-1) – ND

CLASS A DISTRICT 9

Earlham (6-1, 3-0) at Riverside, Oakland (1-6, 1-2)

Southwest Valley (3-4, 1-2) at AHSTW (4-3, 2-1)

St. Albert (3-4, 2-1) at Nodaway Valley (3-5, 0-3)

CLASS A DISTRICT 10

West Monona (2-5, 0-3) at Logan-Magnolia (1-6, 0-3)

Westwood, Sloan (6-1, 2-1) at Tri-Center (4-3, 2-1)

Lawton-Bronson (5-2, 2-1) at Woodbury Central (6-1, 3-0)

CLASS A DISTRICT 8

Wayne, Corydon (5-2, 2-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (4-3, 1-1)

Lynnville-Sully (0-7, 0-2) at North Mahaska (0-7, 0-3)

CLASS A DISTRICT 2

IKM-Manning (4-3, 3-0) at Sioux Central (5-2, 3-0)

Manson Northwest Webster (1-6, 0-3) at Ridge View (0-7, 0-3)

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (3-4, 1-2) at Alta/Aurelia (4-3, 2-1)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9

Cherokee, Washington (2-5, 1-2) at Underwood (6-1, 2-1)

Missouri Valley (4-3, 2-1) at East Sac County (2-5, 1-2)

Treynor (7-0, 3-0) at MVAOCOU (1-6, 0-3)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Lewis Central (6-1, 2-1) at Glenwood (6-1, 3-0)

Harlan (5-2, 2-1) at Creston/Orient-Macksburg (2-5, 0-3)

ADM, Adel (4-3, 1-2) at Winterset (4-3, 1-2)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1, 3-0) at Denison-Schleswig (4-3, 1-2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-6, 0-3) at Storm Lake (5-2, 2-1)

Le Mars (4-3, 1-2) at Spencer (4-3, 2-1)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Thomas Jefferson (3-4, 1-2) at Urbandale (4-3, 2-1)

Des Moines North (0-7, 0-3) at Abraham Lincoln (1-6, 0-3)

WDM Valley (7-0, 3-0) at Ames (3-4, 3-0)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny (4-3, 2-1) at Sioux City North (1-6, 0-3)

Des Moines Hoover (2-5, 1-2) at Dowling Catholic (6-1, 3-0)

Sioux City East 38 Des Moines Lincoln 7 (Thursday)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Sioux City West (0-7, 0-3) at Fort Dodge (4-3, 0-3)

Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1, 3-0) at Ankeny Centennial (6-1, 3-0)

Southeast Polk (5-2, 2-1) at Marshalltown (5-2, 1-2)

MISSOURI 8-MAN

Stanberry (2-5) at East Atchison (7-0)

Rock Port (4-3) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-4)

North-West Nodaway (1-6) at Southwest Livingston (6-1)

DeKalb (3-4) at Mound City (5-2)

Platte Valley (2-5) at Stewartsville (1-6)

North Andrew (5-2) at Worth County (5-2)

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Savannah (6-1, 4-0) at Maryville (5-1, 4-0)

St. Pius X (3-4, 1-3) at Lafayette (4-3, 2-2)

Benton (1-6, 1-3) at Cameron (2-5, 0-5)

Chillicothe (5-2, 3-2) at Wyandotte Kan. (2-3) -- NC

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

South Shelby (2-5) at Brookfield (2-5)

Polo (0-7) at Trenton (0-7)

Lexington (5-2) at Lafayette County (5-2)

Plattsburg (3-4) at Lathrop (7-0)

Penney (4-3) at Lawson (5-2)

Knob Noster (6-1) at Richmond (4-3)

St. Mary’s Academy Kan. (3-1) at St. Joseph Christian (0-5)

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Waverly (6-1, 2-1) at Plattsmouth (3-4, 1-2)

Ralston (1-6, 0-3) at Norris (5-2, 2-1)

Gross Catholic (3-4, 1-2) at Skutt Catholic (7-0, 3-0)

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Blair (3-4, 2-1) at Bennington (4-3, 2-1)

Mount Michael Benedictine (6-1, 2-1) at South Sioux City (1-6, 0-3)

Roncalli Catholic (6-2, 3-0) at Schuyler (0-7, 0-3)

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Nebraska City (4-3, 2-1) at Ashland-Greenwood (7-0, 3-0)

Auburn (1-6, 0-3) at Lincoln Christian (2-5, 2-1)

Lincoln Lutheran (4-3, 3-0) at Falls City (3-4, 0-3)

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Platteview (4-3, 2-1) at Arlington (1-6, 1-2)

Omaha Concordia (2-5, 1-2) at Fort Calhoun (5-2, 3-0)

Douglas County West (1-6, 0-3) at Boys Town (4-3, 2-1)

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Syracuse (0-7, 0-3) at Freeman (0-7, 0-3)

Johnson County Central (4-3, 2-1) at Malcolm (3-4, 3-0)

Conestoga (1-6, 1-2) at Wilber-Clatonia (5-2, 3-0)

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

Louisville (1-6, 0-3) at Tekamah-Herman (2-5, 0-3)

BRLD (7-0, 3-0) at Archbishop Bergan (6-1, 2-1)

Oakland-Craig (7-0, 3-0) at Yutan (4-3, 1-2)

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Tri County (5-2, 2-1) at Southern (4-1, 1-1)

Thayer Central (2-4, 0-2) at Humboldt-TRS (2-4, 0-2)

BDS (6-0, 3-0) at Cross County (3-3) – ND

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Palmyra (3-3, 1-1) at Weeping Water (4-2, 1-1)

Elmwood-Murdock (5-1, 2-0) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-4, 0-3)

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Meridian (2-4, 2-1) at Johnson-Brock (5-1, 3-0)

Falls City Sacred Heart (6-0, 3-0) at Pawnee City (0-6, 0-3)

Parkview Christian (1-5, 0-3) at Diller-Odell (1-5, 1-2)

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Sterling (3-3, 1-1) at Lewiston (0-6, 0-2)

McCool Junction (6-1, 2-1) at Dorchester (4-2, 1-1)

Hampton (0-6) at Deshler (1-5, 1-2) – ND

METRO

Creighton Prep (6-1) at Millard South (6-1)

Elkhorn (3-4) at Papillion-LaVista (3-4)

Elkhorn South (4-3) at Omaha Northwest (1-6)

Fremont (3-4) at Gretna (2-5)

Millard North (3-4) at Omaha Burke (6-1)

North Platte (2-5) at Omaha Benson (0-7)

Lincoln North Star (1-6) at Omaha Bryan (0-7)

Omaha South (4-3) at Omaha Central (3-4)

Westside (6-1) at Columbus (3-4)

Papillion-LaVista South (4-3) at Lincoln Southeast (6-1)

Millard West 43 Lincoln East 14 (Thursday)

Bellevue West 57 Omaha North 6 (Thursday)

Bellevue East 41 Lincoln Northeast 25 (Thursday)