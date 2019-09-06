KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Ford and GM dealer in Harlan, and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland around 9:30 until midnight.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have our Game of the Week - St. Albert at Treynor - on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Brent Barnett and Joe Narmi at 6:45.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShowWeekTwo.jpg
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 18 previews below.

TRIANGLE 

AHSTW at Shenandoah

Clarinda at Red Oak

KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN

Fremont-Mills at Audubon

CAM, Anita at Stanton/Essex

Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Lamoni at East Mills

East Union at Griswold

Bedford at Worth County (MO)

Melcher-Dallas at Lenox

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Kingsley-Pierson

St. Mary’s, Remsen at Boyer Valley

Newell-Fonda at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston at River Valley

Iowa Valley at Southeast Warren

Moravia at New London

Murray at Collins-Maxwell

Twin Cedars at Seymour

AGWSR at West Bend-Mallard

Baxter at Don Bosco

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Turkey Valley

Meskwaki Settlement School at West Central, Maynard

Harris-Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett

KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN   

Glenwood at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Carlisle at Lewis Central 

Harlan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

Atlantic at Creston/Orient-Macksburg

Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln

Kuemper Catholic at South Central Calhoun

Westwood, Sloan at Riverside, Oakland

Tri-Center, Neola at MVAOCOU

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia

St. Albert at Treynor

IKM-Manning at Underwood

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur

Mount Ayr at Interstate 35, Truro

Clarke, Osceola at Nodaway Valley

Cardinal, Eldon at Wayne

Colfax-Mingo at Martensdale-St. Marys

Sioux City East at Sioux City West

Gehlen Catholic at West Monona

Lawton-Bronson at Akron-Westfield 

Ridge View at Woodbury Central

West Central Valley at Earlham

Belle Plaine at North Mahaska

Lynnville-Sully at Sigourney-Keota

North Union at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

Panorama, Panora at Manson Northwest Webster

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at Graettinger-Terril

Storm Lake at Alta/Aurelia

MMCRU at Cherokee, Washington

OABCIG at East Sac County

Van Meter at Pella Christian

Woodward Academy at ACGC

Greene County at Nevada

ADM, Adel at Perry

Winterset at Bondurant-Farrar

Webster City at Spencer

Ankeny Centennial at Urbandale

Des Moines East at Des Moines North

Dowling Catholic at WDM Valley

Fort Dodge at Ames

Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines Roosevelt

Indianola at Des Moines Hoover

Johnston at Ankeny

Marshalltown at Ottumwa

Southeast Polk at Waukee

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-MAN

North-West Nodaway at East Atchison

Platte Valley at Rock Port 

Mound City at Stewartsville/Osborn

Southwest Livingston at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

King City/Union Star at DeKalb

Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew

Albany at Stanberry

Braymer at Pattonsburg

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE 

Maryville at Harrisonville

Kirksville at Chillicothe

St. Michael the Archangel at St. Pius X

Kansas City East at Cameron

Excelsior Springs at Benton

Pleasant Hill at Savannah

Lafayette at Center

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 

Brookfield at Monroe City 

Hogan Prep Academy at Lathrop

Lafayette County at Lawson

Trenton at Lexington

Frontenac (KS) at Richmond

St. Joseph Christian at East Buchanan

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth at Beatrice

Auburn at Fort Calhoun

David City at Syracuse

Johnson County Central at Louisville

Falls City at Raymond Central 

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann

Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia

Mount Michael Benedictine at Gross Catholic

Norris at Crete

Skutt Catholic at Roncalli Catholic

Ralston at South Sioux City

Waverly at Bennington

York at Blair

Lexington at Schuyler

Arlington at Pierce

Boys Town at West Point-Beemer

Douglas County West at Columbus Lakeview

Conestoga at Yutan

Freeman at Hastings St. Cecilia

Centennial at Malcolm

Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton

Crofton at Archbishop Bergan

Ponca at BRLD

Hartington Cedar Catholic at Oakland-Craig

Stanton at Tekamah-Herman

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN   

Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County 

Weeping Water at Heartland

Johnson-Brock at Mead

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lawrence-Nelson

BDS at Elmwood-Murdock

Omaha Brownell Talbot at Cedar Bluffs

Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Palmyra

Diller-Odell at Blue Hill

Meridian at Humboldt-TRS

Parkview Christian at Omaha Christian Academy

Southern at Pawnee City

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN 

Walthill at Sterling

St. Edward at Dorchester

Lewiston at Red Cloud

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at McCool Junction

METRO CONFERENCE

Bellevue West at Bellevue East

Omaha Northwest at Omaha North

Gretna at Papillion-LaVista South

Papillion-LaVista at Westside

Creighton Prep at Omaha Central

Omaha Bryan at Omaha South

Fremont at Omaha Benson

Omaha Burke at Millard West

Millard North at Elkhorn South

