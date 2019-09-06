(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 18 previews below.
TRIANGLE
AHSTW at Shenandoah
Clarinda at Red Oak
KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN
Fremont-Mills at Audubon
CAM, Anita at Stanton/Essex
Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Lamoni at East Mills
East Union at Griswold
Bedford at Worth County (MO)
Melcher-Dallas at Lenox
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va
West Harrison at Kingsley-Pierson
St. Mary’s, Remsen at Boyer Valley
Newell-Fonda at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston at River Valley
Iowa Valley at Southeast Warren
Moravia at New London
Murray at Collins-Maxwell
Twin Cedars at Seymour
AGWSR at West Bend-Mallard
Baxter at Don Bosco
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Turkey Valley
Meskwaki Settlement School at West Central, Maynard
Harris-Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett
KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN
Glenwood at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Carlisle at Lewis Central
Harlan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Atlantic at Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln
Kuemper Catholic at South Central Calhoun
Westwood, Sloan at Riverside, Oakland
Tri-Center, Neola at MVAOCOU
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
St. Albert at Treynor
IKM-Manning at Underwood
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur
Mount Ayr at Interstate 35, Truro
Clarke, Osceola at Nodaway Valley
Cardinal, Eldon at Wayne
Colfax-Mingo at Martensdale-St. Marys
Sioux City East at Sioux City West
Gehlen Catholic at West Monona
Lawton-Bronson at Akron-Westfield
Ridge View at Woodbury Central
West Central Valley at Earlham
Belle Plaine at North Mahaska
Lynnville-Sully at Sigourney-Keota
North Union at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Panorama, Panora at Manson Northwest Webster
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at Graettinger-Terril
Storm Lake at Alta/Aurelia
MMCRU at Cherokee, Washington
OABCIG at East Sac County
Van Meter at Pella Christian
Woodward Academy at ACGC
Greene County at Nevada
ADM, Adel at Perry
Winterset at Bondurant-Farrar
Webster City at Spencer
Ankeny Centennial at Urbandale
Des Moines East at Des Moines North
Dowling Catholic at WDM Valley
Fort Dodge at Ames
Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines Roosevelt
Indianola at Des Moines Hoover
Johnston at Ankeny
Marshalltown at Ottumwa
Southeast Polk at Waukee
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-MAN
North-West Nodaway at East Atchison
Platte Valley at Rock Port
Mound City at Stewartsville/Osborn
Southwest Livingston at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
King City/Union Star at DeKalb
Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew
Albany at Stanberry
Braymer at Pattonsburg
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville at Harrisonville
Kirksville at Chillicothe
St. Michael the Archangel at St. Pius X
Kansas City East at Cameron
Excelsior Springs at Benton
Pleasant Hill at Savannah
Lafayette at Center
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Brookfield at Monroe City
Hogan Prep Academy at Lathrop
Lafayette County at Lawson
Trenton at Lexington
Frontenac (KS) at Richmond
St. Joseph Christian at East Buchanan
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN
Wahoo at Nebraska City
Plattsmouth at Beatrice
Auburn at Fort Calhoun
David City at Syracuse
Johnson County Central at Louisville
Falls City at Raymond Central
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann
Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia
Mount Michael Benedictine at Gross Catholic
Norris at Crete
Skutt Catholic at Roncalli Catholic
Ralston at South Sioux City
Waverly at Bennington
York at Blair
Lexington at Schuyler
Arlington at Pierce
Boys Town at West Point-Beemer
Douglas County West at Columbus Lakeview
Conestoga at Yutan
Freeman at Hastings St. Cecilia
Centennial at Malcolm
Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton
Crofton at Archbishop Bergan
Ponca at BRLD
Hartington Cedar Catholic at Oakland-Craig
Stanton at Tekamah-Herman
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN
Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County
Weeping Water at Heartland
Johnson-Brock at Mead
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lawrence-Nelson
BDS at Elmwood-Murdock
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Cedar Bluffs
Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Palmyra
Diller-Odell at Blue Hill
Meridian at Humboldt-TRS
Parkview Christian at Omaha Christian Academy
Southern at Pawnee City
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN
Walthill at Sterling
St. Edward at Dorchester
Lewiston at Red Cloud
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at McCool Junction
METRO CONFERENCE
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Omaha Northwest at Omaha North
Gretna at Papillion-LaVista South
Papillion-LaVista at Westside
Creighton Prep at Omaha Central
Omaha Bryan at Omaha South
Fremont at Omaha Benson
Omaha Burke at Millard West
Millard North at Elkhorn South