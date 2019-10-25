(KMAland) -- Week nine of the high school football season is here.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with high school football preview and scoreboard shows.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have our Game of the Week - CAM at Audubon - on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com at 6:45 PM.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 18 previews below.
KMALAND IOWA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Shenandoah (2-6, 1-3) at Kuemper Catholic (2-6, 1-3)
Atlantic (3-5, 2-2) at Red Oak (0-8, 0-4)
Greene County (8-0, 4-0) at OABCIG (8-0, 4-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda (5-3, 1-3) at Van Meter (8-0, 4-0)
Mount Ayr (6-2, 2-2) at ACGC (6-2, 2-2)
West Central Valley (0-8, 0-4) at Panorama, Panora (7-1, 3-1)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills (5-1, 4-0) at Stanton-Essex (4-4, 2-2)
Griswold (0-8, 0-4) at Bedford (3-4, 2-2)
East Mills (6-2, 4-1) at Sidney (2-6, 1-4) – ND
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Boyer Valley (3-5, 2-4) at Woodbine (4-4, 2-4)
CAM, Anita (7-1, 5-1) at Audubon (8-1, 6-0)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-1, 5-1) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-4, 3-3)
Glidden-Ralston (3-5, 1-5) at West Harrison (1-7, 0-6)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Lenox (7-2, 4-2) at Moravia (3-5, 2-4)
Mormon Trail (1-6, 1-5) at Murray (2-6, 2-4)
Seymour (0-9, 0-6) at East Union (4-4, 3-3)
Southeast Warren (7-2, 6-0) at Lamoni (7-1, 6-0)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Twin Cedars (1-8, 0-6) at AGWSR, Ackley (6-2, 5-1)
Melcher-Dallas (2-6, 1-5) at Collins-Maxwell (5-4, 4-2)
Baxter (4-5, 3-3) at Meskwaki Settlement School (3-5, 2-4)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-2, 6-0) at Colo-Nesco (3-6, 3-3)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va (2-7, 0-5) at River Valley (3-5, 1-4)
Harris-Lake Park (7-1, 4-1) at Kingsley-Pierson (4-4, 3-2)
Newell-Fonda (5-3, 3-2) at West Bend-Mallard (2-7, 1-4)
St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0, 6-0) at Siouxland Christian (0-7) – ND
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
AHSTW (5-3, 3-1) at St. Albert (4-4, 3-1)
Nodaway Valley (3-6, 0-4) at Earlham (7-1, 4-0)
Riverside, Oakland (1-7, 1-3) at Southwest Valley (3-5, 1-3)
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Logan-Magnolia (2-6, 1-3) at Tri-Center (5-3, 3-1)
Lawton-Bronson (5-3, 2-2) at Westwood, Sloan (6-2, 2-2)
Woodbury Central (7-1, 4-0) at West Monona (2-6, 0-4)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Central Decatur (4-4, 3-0) at Wayne, Corydon (6-2, 3-0)
Martensdale-St. Marys (4-4, 1-2) at Lynnville-Sully (1-7, 1-2)
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
Ridge View (0-8, 0-4) at IKM-Manning (5-3, 4-0)
Alta/Aurelia (5-3, 3-1) at Sioux Central (5-3, 3-1)
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (3-5, 1-3) at Manson Northwest Webster (2-6, 1-3)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Cherokee, Washington (2-6, 1-3) at Treynor (8-0, 4-0)
Underwood (7-1, 3-1) at Missouri Valley (4-4, 2-2)
MVAOCOU (1-7, 0-4) at East Sac County (3-5, 2-2)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Creston/Orient-Macksburg (2-6, 0-4) at Glenwood (6-2, 3-1)
Lewis Central (7-1, 3-1) at ADM, Adel (5-3, 2-2)
Winterset (4-4, 1-3) at Harlan (6-2, 3-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig (4-4, 1-3) at Le Mars (5-3, 2-2)
Spencer (4-4, 2-2) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-6, 1-3)
Storm Lake (5-3, 2-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1, 4-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Abraham Lincoln (2-6, 1-3) at Thomas Jefferson (3-5, 1-3)
Ames (3-5, 3-1) at Urbandale (5-3, 3-1)
Des Moines North (0-8, 0-4) at WDM Valley (8-0, 4-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Sioux City East (6-2, 3-1) at Ankeny (5-3, 3-1)
Dowling Catholic (7-1, 4-0) at Sioux City North (1-7, 0-4)
Des Moines Hoover (2-6, 1-3) at Des Moines Lincoln (2-6, 1-3)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Marshalltown (5-3, 1-3) at Fort Dodge (5-3, 1-3)
Southeast Polk (6-2, 3-1) at Des Moines Roosevelt (6-2, 3-1)
Ankeny Centennial (7-1, 4-0) at Sioux City West (0-8, 0-4) THURSDAY
KMALAND MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
CLASS 8-MAN
East Atchison (8-0) at Platte Valley (2-6)
Mound City (6-2) at Rock Port (4-4)
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (4-4) at North-West Nodaway (1-7)
Stanberry (2-6) at Worth County (5-3)
King City (2-6) at Southwest Livingston (7-1)
Bishop LeBlond (2-5) at Liberal (5-3)
North Andrew (6-2) at Braymer (0-8)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Lafayette (5-3, 3-2) at Maryville (6-1, 5-0)
Savannah (6-2, 4-1) at St. Pius X (3-5, 1-4)
Benton (1-7, 1-4) at Chillicothe (5-2, 3-2)
St. Joseph Christian (0-6) at Cameron (3-5, 1-5) – NC
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Trenton (1-7) at Maysville (1-7)
Lawson (6-2) at Mid-Buchanan (7-1)
Lexington (5-3) at Richmond (5-3)
Clark County (7-1) at Brookfield (2-6)
Lathrop (8-0) at East Buchanan (3-5)
KMALAND NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth (3-5, 1-3) at Gross Catholic (3-5, 1-3)
Norris (6-2, 3-1) at Skutt Catholic (8-0, 4-0)
Ralston (1-7, 0-4) at Waverly (7-1, 3-1)
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic (7-2, 4-0) at Blair (3-5, 2-2)
Bennington (5-3, 3-1) at Mount Michael Benedictine (7-1, 3-1)
South Sioux City (1-7, 0-4) at Schuyler (0-8, 0-4)
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Lincoln Christian (2-6, 2-2) at Nebraska City (4-4, 2-2)
Falls City (3-5, 0-4) at Auburn (2-6, 1-3)
Ashland-Greenwood (8-0, 4-0) at Lincoln Lutheran (5-3, 4-0)
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Fort Calhoun (6-2, 4-0) at Platteview (4-4, 2-2)
Arlington (2-6, 2-2) at Douglas County West (1-7, 0-4)
Boys Town (5-3, 3-1) at Omaha Concordia (2-6, 1-3) THURSDAY
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson County Central (4-4, 2-2) at Syracuse (0-8, 0-4)
Freeman (1-7, 1-3) at Conestoga (1-7, 1-3)
Wilber-Clatonia (6-2, 4-0) at Malcolm (4-4, 4-0)
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Yutan (4-4, 1-3) at Louisville (1-7, 0-4)
Tekamah-Herman (3-5, 1-3) at Archbishop Bergan (6-2, 2-2)
Oakland-Craig (8-0, 4-0) at BRLD (8-0, 4-0)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
BDS (7-0, 3-0) at Thayer Central (3-4, 1-2)
Southern (5-1, 2-1) at Humboldt-TRS (2-5, 0-3) THURSDAY
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Weeping Water (4-3, 1-2) at Lourdes Central Catholic (3-4, 2-1) THURSDAY
Palmyra (4-3, 2-1) at Elmwood-Murdock (6-1, 3-0) THURSDAY
Brownell Talbot (2-5, 0-4) at East Butler (3-4) THURSDAY (ND)
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Pawnee City (0-7, 0-4) at Parkview Christian (2-5, 1-3)
Johnson-Brock (6-1, 4-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (7-0, 4-0) THURSDAY
Meridian (2-5, 2-2) at Diller-Odell (1-6, 1-3) THURSDAY
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Sterling (4-3, 2-1) at Dorchester (4-3, 1-2)
Deshler (2-5, 1-2) at Lewiston (0-7, 0-3)
METRO
Bellevue East (2-6) at Omaha North (3-5)
Omaha Central (4-4) at Bellevue West (8-0)
Elkhorn South (5-3) at Creighton Prep (6-2)
Fremont (3-5) at Elkhorn (3-5)
Gretna (3-5) at Millard North (3-5)
Millard West (8-0) at Lincoln North Star (2-6)
Norfolk (3-5) at Omaha Benson (0-8)
Omaha Burke (7-1) at Papillion-LaVista (4-4)
Columbus (3-5) at Omaha Northwest (1-7)
Lincoln Pius X (3-5) at Omaha South (4-4)
Omaha Bryan (0-8) at Papillion-LaVista South (4-4) THURSDAY
Millard South (7-1) at Westside (7-1) THURSDAY