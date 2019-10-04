(KMAland) -- Week six of the high school football season is here.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below.
IOWA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Atlantic at OABCIG
Kuemper Catholic at Greene County
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda at ACGC
Mount Ayr at Panorama, Panora
West Central Valley at Van Meter
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills at Bedford
Sidney at East Mills
Stanton-Essex at Griswold
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
CAM, Anita at Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
East Union at Murray
Lamoni at Seymour
Lenox at Southeast Warren
Mormon Trail at Moravia
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
AGWSR at Melcher-Dallas
Collins-Maxwell at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Colo-Nesco at Meskwaki Settlement School
Twin Cedars at Baxter
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Newell-Fonda at Ar-We-Va
St. Mary’s, Remsen at Harris-Lake Park
West Bend-Mallard at Kingsley-Pierson
Siouxland Christian at River Valley (ND)
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
Earlham at AHSTW
Nodaway Valley at Riverside, Oakland
St. Albert at Southwest Valley
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Logan-Magnolia at Lawton-Bronson
West Monona at Tri-Center
Woodbury Central at Westwood, Sloan
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Lynnville-Sully at Central Decatur
North Mahaska at Martensdale-St. Marys
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
IKM-Manning at Manson Northwest Webster
Alta/Aurelia at Ridge View
Sioux Central at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Missouri Valley at MVAOCOU
East Sac County at Cherokee
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at ADM, Adel
Winterset at Lewis Central
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars
Storm Lake at Spencer
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Abraham Lincoln at Ames
Des Moines North at Thomas Jefferson
WDM Valley at Urbandale
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Des Moines Hoover at Ankeny
Des Moines Lincoln at Dowling Catholic
Sioux City East 62 Sioux City North 14 (Thursday)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Marshalltown at Sioux City West
Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk
Fort Dodge at Des Moines Roosevelt
MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
CLASS 8-MAN
Mound City at East Atchison
Rock Port at King City
North-West Nodaway at DeKalb
Southwest Livingston at Platte Valley
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at Stewartsville
North Andrew at Stanberry
Orrick at Worth County
Liberal at Bishop LeBlond
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville at Benton
Savannah at Cameron
Lafayette at Chillicothe
St. Joseph Christian at St. Pius X (NC)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Lathrop at Lawson
Knob Noster at Lexington
Trenton at Milan
Highland at Brookfield
Richmond at Carrollton
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Norris at Plattsmouth
Skutt Catholic at Ralston
Waverly at Gross Catholic
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Mount Michael Benedictine at Roncalli Catholic
Schuyler at Blair
Bennington at South Sioux City
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City at Auburn
Ashland-Greenwood at Falls City
Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Boys Town at Platteview
Omaha Concordia at Douglas County West
Fort Calhoun at Arlington
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Conestoga at Syracuse
Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central
Malcolm at Freeman
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Louisville at Oakland-Craig
Tekamah-Herman at BRLD
Yutan at Archbishop Bergan
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Tri County at BDS
Southern at Thayer Central
Palmyra at Humboldt-TRS (ND)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell
Falls City Sacred Heart at Parkview Christian
Pawnee City at Meridian
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Lewiston at Dorchester
McCool Junction 85 Deshler 8 (Thursday)
METRO
Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East
Norfolk at Bellevue West
Creighton Prep at Columbus
Elkhorn South at Millard South
Kearney at Millard West
Omaha South at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Benson at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Central
Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha North
Omaha Northwest at Westside
Omaha Bryan at Grand Island
Fremont at Papillion-LaVista
Millard North 55 Elkhorn 14 (Thursday)
Omaha Burke 33 Gretna 0 (Thursday)