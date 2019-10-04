Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.