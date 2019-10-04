KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week six of the high school football season is here.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Ford and GM dealer in Harlan, and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland around 9:30 until midnight.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have our Game of the Week - Underwood Treynor - on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Brent Barnett and John Tiarks at 6:45 PM.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below.

IOWA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Atlantic at OABCIG

Kuemper Catholic at Greene County

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8

Clarinda at ACGC

Mount Ayr at Panorama, Panora

West Central Valley at Van Meter

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

Fremont-Mills at Bedford

Sidney at East Mills

Stanton-Essex at Griswold

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

CAM, Anita at Woodbine

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

East Union at Murray

Lamoni at Seymour

Lenox at Southeast Warren

Mormon Trail at Moravia

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

AGWSR at Melcher-Dallas

Collins-Maxwell at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Colo-Nesco at Meskwaki Settlement School

Twin Cedars at Baxter

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

Newell-Fonda at Ar-We-Va

St. Mary’s, Remsen at Harris-Lake Park

West Bend-Mallard at Kingsley-Pierson

Siouxland Christian at River Valley (ND)

CLASS A DISTRICT 9

Earlham at AHSTW

Nodaway Valley at Riverside, Oakland

St. Albert at Southwest Valley

CLASS A DISTRICT 10

Logan-Magnolia at Lawton-Bronson

West Monona at Tri-Center

Woodbury Central at Westwood, Sloan

CLASS A DISTRICT 8

Lynnville-Sully at Central Decatur

North Mahaska at Martensdale-St. Marys

CLASS A DISTRICT 2

IKM-Manning at Manson Northwest Webster

Alta/Aurelia at Ridge View

Sioux Central at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9

Underwood at Treynor

Missouri Valley at MVAOCOU

East Sac County at Cherokee

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Harlan at Glenwood

Creston/Orient-Macksburg at ADM, Adel

Winterset at Lewis Central

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Denison-Schleswig at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars

Storm Lake at Spencer

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Abraham Lincoln at Ames

Des Moines North at Thomas Jefferson

WDM Valley at Urbandale

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Des Moines Hoover at Ankeny

Des Moines Lincoln at Dowling Catholic

Sioux City East 62 Sioux City North 14 (Thursday)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Marshalltown at Sioux City West

Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk

Fort Dodge at Des Moines Roosevelt

MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

CLASS 8-MAN

Mound City at East Atchison

Rock Port at King City

North-West Nodaway at DeKalb

Southwest Livingston at Platte Valley

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at Stewartsville

North Andrew at Stanberry

Orrick at Worth County

Liberal at Bishop LeBlond

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville at Benton

Savannah at Cameron

Lafayette at Chillicothe

St. Joseph Christian at St. Pius X (NC)

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Lathrop at Lawson

Knob Noster at Lexington

Trenton at Milan

Highland at Brookfield

Richmond at Carrollton

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Norris at Plattsmouth

Skutt Catholic at Ralston

Waverly at Gross Catholic

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Mount Michael Benedictine at Roncalli Catholic

Schuyler at Blair

Bennington at South Sioux City

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Nebraska City at Auburn

Ashland-Greenwood at Falls City

Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Boys Town at Platteview

Omaha Concordia at Douglas County West

Fort Calhoun at Arlington

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Conestoga at Syracuse

Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central

Malcolm at Freeman

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

Louisville at Oakland-Craig

Tekamah-Herman at BRLD

Yutan at Archbishop Bergan

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Tri County at BDS

Southern at Thayer Central

Palmyra at Humboldt-TRS (ND)

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Omaha Brownell Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell

Falls City Sacred Heart at Parkview Christian

Pawnee City at Meridian

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Lewiston at Dorchester

McCool Junction 85 Deshler 8 (Thursday)

METRO

Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East

Norfolk at Bellevue West

Creighton Prep at Columbus

Elkhorn South at Millard South

Kearney at Millard West

Omaha South at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha Benson at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Central

Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha North

Omaha Northwest at Westside

Omaha Bryan at Grand Island

Fremont at Papillion-LaVista

Millard North 55 Elkhorn 14 (Thursday)

Omaha Burke 33 Gretna 0 (Thursday)