KMA Football Friday
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Crouch Angus Valley High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Ford and GM dealer in Harlan, and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland around 9:30 until midnight.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have our Game of the Week - East Mills at Fremont-Mills - on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Brent Barnett and Mike Wood at 6:45 PM.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below.

IOWA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9

OABCIG (6-0, 2-0) at Shenandoah (2-4, 1-1)

Red Oak (0-6, 0-2) at Kuemper Catholic (1-5, 0-2)

Greene County (6-0, 2-0) at Atlantic (2-4, 1-1)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8

Mount Ayr (5-1, 1-1) at Clarinda (4-2, 0-2)

ACGC (5-1, 1-1) at West Central Valley (0-6, 0-2)

Van Meter (6-0, 2-0) at Panorama, Panora (6-0, 2-0)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

East Mills (6-1, 4-0) at Fremont-Mills (3-1, 2-0)

Sidney (2-4, 1-2) at Stanton-Essex (2-4, 1-2)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

Audubon (6-1, 4-0) at West Harrison (1-5, 0-4)

Boyer Valley (2-4, 1-3) at CAM, Anita (6-0, 4-0)

Glidden-Ralston (3-3, 1-3) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-1, 3-1)

Woodbine (3-3, 1-3) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-3, 2-2)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Murray (1-4, 1-2) at Lenox (6-1, 3-1)

Lamoni (5-1, 4-0) at East Union (3-3, 2-2)

Seymour (0-6, 0-3) at Moravia (2-4, 1-3)

Southeast Warren (5-2, 4-0) at Mormon Trail (0-5, 0-4)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-2, 4-0) at Twin Cedars (1-6, 0-4)

Melcher-Dallas (2-4, 1-3) at Colo-Nesco (2-5, 2-2)

Meskwaki Settlement (2-4, 1-3) at Collins-Maxwell (3-4, 2-2)

Baxter (3-4, 2-2) at AGWSR, Ackley (5-1, 4-0)

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

Ar-We-Va (1-6, 0-4) at Siouxland Christian (0-5) – ND

Harris-Lake Park (5-1, 3-1) at Newell-Fonda (5-1, 3-0)

River Valley (2-4, 0-3) at Kingsley-Pierson (2-4, 2-2)

St. Mary’s, Remsen (6-0, 4-0) at West Bend-Mallard (2-5, 1-2)

CLASS A DISTRICT 9

AHSTW (3-3, 1-1) at Nodaway Valley (3-4, 0-2)

St. Albert (2-4, 1-1) at Riverside, Oakland (1-5, 1-1) 

Southwest Valley (3-3, 1-1) at Earlham (5-1, 2-0)

CLASS A DISTRICT 10

Logan-Magnolia (1-5, 0-2) at Woodbury Central (5-1, 2-0)

Tri-Center (3-3, 1-1) at Lawton-Bronson (5-1, 2-0)

Westwood, Sloan (5-1, 1-1) at West Monona (2-4, 0-2)

CLASS A DISTRICT 8

Martensdale-St. Marys (4-2, 1-0) at Central Decatur (3-4, 2-0)

North Mahaska (0-6, 0-2) at Wayne, Corydon (4-2, 1-0)

CLASS A DISTRICT 2

Alta/Aurelia (4-2, 2-0) at IKM-Manning (3-3, 2-0)

Ridge View (0-6, 0-2) at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (2-4, 0-2)

Sioux Central (4-2, 2-0) at Manson Northwest Webster (1-5, 0-2)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9

East Sac County (2-4, 1-1) at Underwood (5-1, 1-1)

Treynor (6-0, 2-0) at Missouri Valley (4-2, 2-0)

MVAOCOU (1-5, 0-2) at Cherokee (1-5, 0-2)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Glenwood (5-1, 2-0) at ADM, Adel (4-2, 1-1)

Lewis Central (6-0, 2-0) at Harlan (4-2, 1-1)

Winterset (3-3, 0-2) at Creston/O-M (2-4, 0-2)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Storm Lake (4-2, 1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (4-2, 1-1)

Le Mars (3-3, 0-2) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-5, 0-2)

Spencer (4-2, 2-0) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1, 2-0)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Ames (2-4, 2-0) at Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 1-1)

Abraham Lincoln (1-5, 0-2) at WDM Valley (6-0, 2-0)

Urbandale (3-3, 1-1) at Des Moines North (0-6, 0-2)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny (3-3, 1-1) at Des Moines Lincoln (2-4, 1-1)

Dowling Catholic (5-1, 2-0) at Sioux City East (5-1, 2-0)

Sioux City North (1-5, 0-2) at Des Moines Hoover (1-5, 0-2)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Sioux City West (0-6, 0-2) at Southeast Polk (4-2, 1-1)

Fort Dodge (4-2, 0-2) at Ankeny Centennial (5-1, 2-0)

Marshalltown (5-1, 1-1) at Des Moines Roosevelt (5-1, 2-0)

MISSOURI 8-MAN

Stewartsville (1-5) at East Atchison (6-0)

Southwest Livingston (5-1) at Rock Port (4-2)

Bishop LeBlond (1-4) at North-West Nodaway (0-6)

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-3) at Mound City (4-2)

DeKalb (3-3) at Platte Valley (1-5)

Worth County (5-1) vs. Pattonsburg (6-0) at Graceland University 

North Shelby (5-1) at Stanberry (2-4)

Albany (4-2) at North Andrew (4-2)

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

St. Pius X (3-3, 1-2) at Benton (0-6, 0-3)

Chillicothe (5-1, 3-1) at Savannah (5-1, 3-0)

Lafayette (3-3, 1-2) at Cameron (2-4, 0-4)

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Richmond (3-3) at Holden (2-4)

North Platte (1-5) at Lathrop (6-0)

Carrollton (4-2) at Lexington (4-2)

Brookfield (2-4) at Macon (3-3)

Christ Prep Academy (5-1) at St. Joseph Christian (0-4)

Lawson (4-2) at East Buchanan (3-3)

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Plattsmouth (2-4, 0-2) at Ralston (1-5, 0-2)

Skutt Catholic (6-0, 2-0) at Waverly (6-0, 2-0)

Gross Catholic (3-3, 1-1) at Norris (4-2, 1-1)

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Blair (3-3, 2-0) at Mount Michael Benedictine (5-1, 1-1)

South Sioux City (1-5, 0-2) at Roncalli Catholic (5-2, 2-0)

Schuyler (0-6, 0-2) at Bennington (3-3, 1-1)

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Falls City (3-3, 0-2) at Nebraska City (3-3, 1-1)

Auburn (1-5, 0-2) at Lincoln Lutheran (3-3, 2-0)

Lincoln Christian (1-5, 1-1) at Ashland-Greenwood (6-0, 2-0)

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Platteview (3-3, 1-1) at Omaha Concordia (2-4, 1-1)

Arlington (1-5, 1-1) at Boys Town (3-3, 1-1)

Douglas County West (1-5, 0-2) at Fort Calhoun (4-2, 2-0)

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Wilber-Clatonia (4-2, 2-0) at Syracuse (0-6, 0-2)

Freeman (0-6, 0-2) at Johnson County Central (3-3, 1-1)

Malcolm (2-4, 2-0) at Conestoga (1-5, 1-1)

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

BRLD (6-0, 2-0) at Louisville (1-5, 0-2)

Archbishop Bergan (6-0, 2-0) at Oakland-Craig (6-0, 2-0)

Yutan (3-3, 0-2) at Tekamah-Herman (2-4, 0-2)

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Theyer Central (2-3, 0-1) at Tri County (4-2, 1-1)

Humboldt-TRS (2-3, 0-1) at BDS (5-0, 2-0)

Southern (4-1, 1-1) at Elmwood-Murdock (4-1, 2-0) – ND

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Lourdes Central Catholic (2-4, 1-1) at Palmyra (3-2, 1-0)

Weeping Water (3-2, 0-1) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-3, 0-2)

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Pawnee City (0-5, 0-2) at Johnson-Brock (4-1, 2-0)

Diller-Odell (1-4, 1-1) at Falls City Sacred Heart (5-0, 2-0)

Parkview Christian (1-4, 0-2) at Meridian (1-4, 1-1)

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Deshler (1-4, 1-1) at Sterling (2-3, 0-1)

Lewiston (0-5, 0-1) at McCool Junction (5-1, 1-1)

Dorchester (4-1, 1-1) at Heartland Lutheran (4-1) – ND

METRO

Bellevue West (6-0) at Omaha South (4-2)

Papillion-LaVista South (3-3) at Bellevue East (1-5)

Omaha Northwest (1-5) at Creighton Prep (5-1)

Westside (5-1) at Elkhorn South (4-2)

Columbus (3-3) at Millard South (5-1)

Millard West (6-0) at Grand Island (6-0)

Omaha Benson (0-6) at Lincoln High (0-6)

Lincoln East (4-2) at Omaha Bryan (0-6)

Omaha Burke (5-1) at Fremont (3-3)

Omaha Central (3-3) at Norfolk (2-4)

Omaha North (2-4) at Lincoln Northeast (1-5)

Gretna (1-5) at Elkhorn (3-3) – Thursday

Papillion-LaVista (3-3) at Millard North (2-4) – Thursday