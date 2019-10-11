(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below.
IOWA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
OABCIG (6-0, 2-0) at Shenandoah (2-4, 1-1)
Red Oak (0-6, 0-2) at Kuemper Catholic (1-5, 0-2)
Greene County (6-0, 2-0) at Atlantic (2-4, 1-1)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Mount Ayr (5-1, 1-1) at Clarinda (4-2, 0-2)
ACGC (5-1, 1-1) at West Central Valley (0-6, 0-2)
Van Meter (6-0, 2-0) at Panorama, Panora (6-0, 2-0)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
East Mills (6-1, 4-0) at Fremont-Mills (3-1, 2-0)
Sidney (2-4, 1-2) at Stanton-Essex (2-4, 1-2)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Audubon (6-1, 4-0) at West Harrison (1-5, 0-4)
Boyer Valley (2-4, 1-3) at CAM, Anita (6-0, 4-0)
Glidden-Ralston (3-3, 1-3) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-1, 3-1)
Woodbine (3-3, 1-3) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-3, 2-2)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Murray (1-4, 1-2) at Lenox (6-1, 3-1)
Lamoni (5-1, 4-0) at East Union (3-3, 2-2)
Seymour (0-6, 0-3) at Moravia (2-4, 1-3)
Southeast Warren (5-2, 4-0) at Mormon Trail (0-5, 0-4)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-2, 4-0) at Twin Cedars (1-6, 0-4)
Melcher-Dallas (2-4, 1-3) at Colo-Nesco (2-5, 2-2)
Meskwaki Settlement (2-4, 1-3) at Collins-Maxwell (3-4, 2-2)
Baxter (3-4, 2-2) at AGWSR, Ackley (5-1, 4-0)
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va (1-6, 0-4) at Siouxland Christian (0-5) – ND
Harris-Lake Park (5-1, 3-1) at Newell-Fonda (5-1, 3-0)
River Valley (2-4, 0-3) at Kingsley-Pierson (2-4, 2-2)
St. Mary’s, Remsen (6-0, 4-0) at West Bend-Mallard (2-5, 1-2)
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
AHSTW (3-3, 1-1) at Nodaway Valley (3-4, 0-2)
St. Albert (2-4, 1-1) at Riverside, Oakland (1-5, 1-1)
Southwest Valley (3-3, 1-1) at Earlham (5-1, 2-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Logan-Magnolia (1-5, 0-2) at Woodbury Central (5-1, 2-0)
Tri-Center (3-3, 1-1) at Lawton-Bronson (5-1, 2-0)
Westwood, Sloan (5-1, 1-1) at West Monona (2-4, 0-2)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys (4-2, 1-0) at Central Decatur (3-4, 2-0)
North Mahaska (0-6, 0-2) at Wayne, Corydon (4-2, 1-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
Alta/Aurelia (4-2, 2-0) at IKM-Manning (3-3, 2-0)
Ridge View (0-6, 0-2) at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (2-4, 0-2)
Sioux Central (4-2, 2-0) at Manson Northwest Webster (1-5, 0-2)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
East Sac County (2-4, 1-1) at Underwood (5-1, 1-1)
Treynor (6-0, 2-0) at Missouri Valley (4-2, 2-0)
MVAOCOU (1-5, 0-2) at Cherokee (1-5, 0-2)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Glenwood (5-1, 2-0) at ADM, Adel (4-2, 1-1)
Lewis Central (6-0, 2-0) at Harlan (4-2, 1-1)
Winterset (3-3, 0-2) at Creston/O-M (2-4, 0-2)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Storm Lake (4-2, 1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (4-2, 1-1)
Le Mars (3-3, 0-2) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-5, 0-2)
Spencer (4-2, 2-0) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1, 2-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Ames (2-4, 2-0) at Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 1-1)
Abraham Lincoln (1-5, 0-2) at WDM Valley (6-0, 2-0)
Urbandale (3-3, 1-1) at Des Moines North (0-6, 0-2)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny (3-3, 1-1) at Des Moines Lincoln (2-4, 1-1)
Dowling Catholic (5-1, 2-0) at Sioux City East (5-1, 2-0)
Sioux City North (1-5, 0-2) at Des Moines Hoover (1-5, 0-2)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Sioux City West (0-6, 0-2) at Southeast Polk (4-2, 1-1)
Fort Dodge (4-2, 0-2) at Ankeny Centennial (5-1, 2-0)
Marshalltown (5-1, 1-1) at Des Moines Roosevelt (5-1, 2-0)
MISSOURI 8-MAN
Stewartsville (1-5) at East Atchison (6-0)
Southwest Livingston (5-1) at Rock Port (4-2)
Bishop LeBlond (1-4) at North-West Nodaway (0-6)
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-3) at Mound City (4-2)
DeKalb (3-3) at Platte Valley (1-5)
Worth County (5-1) vs. Pattonsburg (6-0) at Graceland University
North Shelby (5-1) at Stanberry (2-4)
Albany (4-2) at North Andrew (4-2)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X (3-3, 1-2) at Benton (0-6, 0-3)
Chillicothe (5-1, 3-1) at Savannah (5-1, 3-0)
Lafayette (3-3, 1-2) at Cameron (2-4, 0-4)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Richmond (3-3) at Holden (2-4)
North Platte (1-5) at Lathrop (6-0)
Carrollton (4-2) at Lexington (4-2)
Brookfield (2-4) at Macon (3-3)
Christ Prep Academy (5-1) at St. Joseph Christian (0-4)
Lawson (4-2) at East Buchanan (3-3)
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth (2-4, 0-2) at Ralston (1-5, 0-2)
Skutt Catholic (6-0, 2-0) at Waverly (6-0, 2-0)
Gross Catholic (3-3, 1-1) at Norris (4-2, 1-1)
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Blair (3-3, 2-0) at Mount Michael Benedictine (5-1, 1-1)
South Sioux City (1-5, 0-2) at Roncalli Catholic (5-2, 2-0)
Schuyler (0-6, 0-2) at Bennington (3-3, 1-1)
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Falls City (3-3, 0-2) at Nebraska City (3-3, 1-1)
Auburn (1-5, 0-2) at Lincoln Lutheran (3-3, 2-0)
Lincoln Christian (1-5, 1-1) at Ashland-Greenwood (6-0, 2-0)
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Platteview (3-3, 1-1) at Omaha Concordia (2-4, 1-1)
Arlington (1-5, 1-1) at Boys Town (3-3, 1-1)
Douglas County West (1-5, 0-2) at Fort Calhoun (4-2, 2-0)
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Wilber-Clatonia (4-2, 2-0) at Syracuse (0-6, 0-2)
Freeman (0-6, 0-2) at Johnson County Central (3-3, 1-1)
Malcolm (2-4, 2-0) at Conestoga (1-5, 1-1)
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
BRLD (6-0, 2-0) at Louisville (1-5, 0-2)
Archbishop Bergan (6-0, 2-0) at Oakland-Craig (6-0, 2-0)
Yutan (3-3, 0-2) at Tekamah-Herman (2-4, 0-2)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Theyer Central (2-3, 0-1) at Tri County (4-2, 1-1)
Humboldt-TRS (2-3, 0-1) at BDS (5-0, 2-0)
Southern (4-1, 1-1) at Elmwood-Murdock (4-1, 2-0) – ND
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic (2-4, 1-1) at Palmyra (3-2, 1-0)
Weeping Water (3-2, 0-1) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-3, 0-2)
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Pawnee City (0-5, 0-2) at Johnson-Brock (4-1, 2-0)
Diller-Odell (1-4, 1-1) at Falls City Sacred Heart (5-0, 2-0)
Parkview Christian (1-4, 0-2) at Meridian (1-4, 1-1)
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Deshler (1-4, 1-1) at Sterling (2-3, 0-1)
Lewiston (0-5, 0-1) at McCool Junction (5-1, 1-1)
Dorchester (4-1, 1-1) at Heartland Lutheran (4-1) – ND
METRO
Bellevue West (6-0) at Omaha South (4-2)
Papillion-LaVista South (3-3) at Bellevue East (1-5)
Omaha Northwest (1-5) at Creighton Prep (5-1)
Westside (5-1) at Elkhorn South (4-2)
Columbus (3-3) at Millard South (5-1)
Millard West (6-0) at Grand Island (6-0)
Omaha Benson (0-6) at Lincoln High (0-6)
Lincoln East (4-2) at Omaha Bryan (0-6)
Omaha Burke (5-1) at Fremont (3-3)
Omaha Central (3-3) at Norfolk (2-4)
Omaha North (2-4) at Lincoln Northeast (1-5)
Gretna (1-5) at Elkhorn (3-3) – Thursday
Papillion-LaVista (3-3) at Millard North (2-4) – Thursday