(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for professional wrestling legend and Quitman, Missouri native Harley Race.
Race, who was living in Troy, Missouri at the time of his passing, died on Thursday, August 1st. There will be a public memorial at the Academy Arena in Troy on Sunday, beginning at 3:00 PM.
Race won the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Heavyweight Championship eight times and was the first NWA United States Heavyweight Champion. He is one of six men inducted into the WWE, NWA, Professional Wrestling and Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.
