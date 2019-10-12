(Lincoln) -- Georgia defensive lineman Marquis Black announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect from McDonough, Georgia is a consensus three-star prospect with other offers from Arizona, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
Black is the second defensive lineman in the 2020 recruiting cycle and 14th overall.
Respect my decision 💯💚 @CoachTuioti92 @coach_frost #GBR #HuskyNation @RecruitGeorgia @Rivals @HDHSports @ELCAFootball pic.twitter.com/csG8oTARUV— KINGPIN📍⚔️ (@keesekeese22) October 12, 2019