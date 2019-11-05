(Tabor) -- Sidney clinched their fifth state volleyball tournament in a row with their fifth win of the season over Corner Conference rival East Mills on Tuesday evening.
The Cowgirls (35-6) put together one of the finest defensive performances of the season in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of the Wolverines (25-8), which had their state tournament streak come to a finish at two.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“This group has worked really hard,” Sidney Coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports. “They just stepped it up tonight. They did everything we asked them to do, and it seemed like every time East Mills hit the ball we were digging it up.”
Six Cowgirls had at least seven digs on the night, led by Maddy Duncan’s 16. Presley Brumabugh pitched in 13 digs, and Olivia Larsen had 12.
“We just work together and work as a team (on defense),” Duncan said. “We work hard in practice, and it takes the whole team to help us get better and better each time.”
Paige Smith added nine digs, libero Lily Johnson had eight and Kelsey Hobbie added seven of her own.
“Basically, our motivation is to get everything up,” Johnson said. “Nothing touches the floor and everybody touches everything.”
While the defense was spectacular, the offense also had its share of high points. Larsen passed out 38 assists to complete a double-double. Leading hitters and seniors Brumbaugh, Duncan and Hobbie all had nine kills each, but it was Smith - a junior - that led the way with 11 winners.
“I’ve slowly built my way up from the beginning of the year,” Smith said. “I’ve just been working in practice, learning from Kelsey and Maddy. They help me a lot, and they’re really good role models to look up to.”
The Cowgirls needed a bit of a comeback in the opening set, as East Mills scored 10 of the first 16 points. Sidney didn’t grab their first lead until a 5-0 push erased a 15-12 deficit. In all, they would score 13 of the final 17 points of the frame behind a run of five kills in six points from Hobbie.
The second belonged to Sidney, which opened with 16 of the first 22 points on their way to their most dominant performance. East Mills pushed back in the third, pulling within 18-16 after trailing by as many as seven. But the Sidney defense and balanced firepower proved too much in the end.
“Without defense and serving and passing you really can’t do anything else,” Coach McClintock added. “I thought all the girls moved well tonight. They were reading the ball well.”
Sidney will have the next week off to marinate on their fifth straight trip before the top-ranked team in the Class 1A field takes the court again. The Cowgirls will meet unranked and eighth-seeded Springville next Wednesday at 6:00 PM in a state quarterfinal.
“We all know that we’ve been ranked No. 1,” McClintock added. “I don’t know if that’s where we should be or not. I haven’t seen a lot of the other teams play. We just have to go and take it a game at a time and not worry about rankings.”
View complete video interviews with Coach McClintock, Smith, Johnson and Duncan below.
The Wolverines’ terrific senior class of Tess Copperstone, Dezirae Drake, Alex Knop, Hanna Smith and Lexi Ungry put together the finest four-year stretch in program history. In the last four seasons, Coach Connie Blank’s team managed 96 wins and the first two state tournament trips in school history.