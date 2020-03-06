(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Friday that the Girls State Basketball Tournament will remain at the Wells Fargo Arena through at least 2030.
In a release, IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger said, "The IGHSAU can't imagine having the girls state tournament anywhere other than the Wells Fargo Arena."
The Girls State Basketball Tournament has called Des Moines home since 1931 and was moved to the Wells Fargo Arena in 2006 after previous stints at The Drake University Fieldhouse, and Veterans Memorial Auditorium.