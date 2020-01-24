Wrestling

(Waverly) -- 34 KMAland wrestlers will compete at the second annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Tournament that begin this evening at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. 

106 Pounds

Ady Lunquist, Southwest Valley 

Haley Williams, Lewis Central 

Kayla Hessenius, LeMars

113 Pounds

Shaylee Sanders, Lewis Central

Hannah Raney, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Calla Langel, LeMars

Riley Spencer, Southwest Iowa 

120 Pounds

Yareli Morales, Sioux City East

Catrina Sears, Logan-Magnolia 

Bailey Brady, LeMars

126 Pounds

Aleigh Bean, Atlantic-CAM

Jacqueli Bunten, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 

Rodnesia Smith-Carter, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 

Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central 

Jaycee Davison, LeMars

Maddie Keunen, LeMars

132 Pounds

Lillia Williams, St. Albert 

Abby McIntyre, Glenwood

Jacey Theisen, LeMars

Isabella Manning, LeMars

138 Pounds

Olivia Diggins, Logan-Magnolia

Kennedy Lamkins, Southwest Iowa 

Josie Matgen, LeMars

Juli Herrera, LeMars

145 Pounds 

Maddy Fell, Atlantic-CAM 

Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central 

152 Pounds

Allison Baxter, AHSTW

Maddy Buffum, Missouri Valley 

Kenzie Hoffman, Atlantic-CAM

170 Pounds

Bella Canada, AHSTW

Mallory Hoogetraat, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 

195 Pounds

Brooke Rod, LeMars

Lexie Trotter, Atlantic 

285 Pounds

Iliana Yanes, Riverside 