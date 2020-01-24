(Waverly) -- 34 KMAland wrestlers will compete at the second annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Tournament that begin this evening at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
106 Pounds
Ady Lunquist, Southwest Valley
Haley Williams, Lewis Central
Kayla Hessenius, LeMars
113 Pounds
Shaylee Sanders, Lewis Central
Hannah Raney, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Calla Langel, LeMars
Riley Spencer, Southwest Iowa
120 Pounds
Yareli Morales, Sioux City East
Catrina Sears, Logan-Magnolia
Bailey Brady, LeMars
126 Pounds
Aleigh Bean, Atlantic-CAM
Jacqueli Bunten, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Rodnesia Smith-Carter, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central
Jaycee Davison, LeMars
Maddie Keunen, LeMars
132 Pounds
Lillia Williams, St. Albert
Abby McIntyre, Glenwood
Jacey Theisen, LeMars
Isabella Manning, LeMars
138 Pounds
Olivia Diggins, Logan-Magnolia
Kennedy Lamkins, Southwest Iowa
Josie Matgen, LeMars
Juli Herrera, LeMars
145 Pounds
Maddy Fell, Atlantic-CAM
Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central
152 Pounds
Allison Baxter, AHSTW
Maddy Buffum, Missouri Valley
Kenzie Hoffman, Atlantic-CAM
170 Pounds
Bella Canada, AHSTW
Mallory Hoogetraat, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
195 Pounds
Brooke Rod, LeMars
Lexie Trotter, Atlantic
285 Pounds
Iliana Yanes, Riverside