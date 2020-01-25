(Waverly) -- 34 KMAland wrestlers hit the mat for day one of the IWCOA Girls State Tournament Friday evening. Full results from KMAland wrestlers can be found here.
106: Lewis Central's Ava McNeal went 1-2 on the day and was eliminated. Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist went 2-1 and is still alive on the consolation side of the bracket.
113: AL's Hannah Raney went 2-1 on the day and is still in the consolation bracket. LeMars' Calla Langel is also still in contention on the brackets' backside. Southwest Iowa's Riley Spencer, Lewis Central's Shaylee Sanders were eliminated.
120: Sioux City East's Yareli Morales advanced to the quarterfinals. LeMars' Bailey Brady and Logan-Magnolia's Catrina Sears were both eliminated.
126: Lewis Central's Sophie Barnes made the quarterfinals. TJ's Rodnesia Smith-Carter is still alive in consolation action while Aleigh Bean (Atlantic-CAM), Jacqueli Bunten (AL), Jaycee Davison (LeMars) and Maddie Keunen (LeMars) were all eliminated.
132: Glenwood's Abby McIntyre advanced to the quarterfinals. Jacey Theisen (LeMars), Isabella Manning (LeMars) and Lillia Williams (St. Albert) were all eliminated.
138: Top-seeded Olivia Diggins (Logan-Magnolia) advanced to the quarterfinals. Southwest Iowa's Kennedy Lamkins and LeMars' duo of Josie Matgen and Juli Herrera were eliminated.
145: Lewis Central's Dana Swedensky was eliminated.
152: AHSTW's Allison Baxter and Missouri Valley's Maddy Buffum both qualified for the quarterfinals. Atlantic's Kenzie Hoffman was eliminated
170: AHSTW's Bella Canada advanced to the quarterfinals. TJ's Mallory Hoogetraat was eliminated
195: Atlantic's Lexie Trotter is in the quarterfinals. LeMars' Brooke Rood is on the consolation side of the bracket.
285: This class did not wrestle today and will begin action in the quarterfinals Saturday. Riverside's Iliana Yanes is the top seed.