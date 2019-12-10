(Glenwood) -- After a strong opening week to the season, the 2-0 Glenwood Rams now await a tough three-game stretch in a four day span when they face Denison-Schleswig, Clarinda and Omaha Roncali on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday respectively.
Last week, the Rams took care of business with victories over Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, and Atlantic.
"We're getting better every game," Glenwood Coach Curt Schulte, "We took a big step from game one to game two. We didn't start very well to either one of them, but I thought we finished well in the second half of both games.
The 2-0 start for the Rams comes on the heels of replacing last year's leading scorer Christian Stanislav, who is now at Northwest Missouri State. However, Coach Schulte's team feels his team has filled in well in replacing Stanislav.
"The other guys are filling in well," Schulte said, "They're starting to get their feet wet a little bit and doing a great job."
The Rams' top returning scorer--junior Ryan Blum-- has been lighting up the scoreboards in his first two games of the season with 26 and 22-point outlets.
"He continues to get better and better. He's really worked on his game. He can post you up or take you deep on the perimeter, he's tough to guard," Schulte said.
Zach Carr and John Palmer have also stepped up big early on and are averaging 17.5 and 15.5 points per game respectively.
Their record is perfect and they are continuing to improve from game to game, but Coach Schulte still feels his team has areas where they can get better.
"I'd like to see us shooting the ball a little better and we're not shooting well from the free-throw line either, so I'd like to see those areas improve, but defensively I think we're coming along," Schulte said.
This week, the Rams will face a trio of undefeated teams between Tuesday and Saturday, beginning with a road contest against defending Hawkeye Ten champion Denison-Schleswig.
"I've watched a lot of film on them, they've got tremendous perimeter players and (Goanar) Biliew down low. They're the real deal, so we're going to have to play really well to come out Tuesday with a win."
The rest the week won't get any easier for the Rams, who will then face undefeated Clarinda on Friday and Nebraska Class B second-ranked Omaha Roncali on Saturday.
"We definitely have our hands full this week, but we're just taking it one game at a time, looking to continuing to improve and let the chips fall where they fall," Schulte said.
Jake Gillespie will be in Clarinda Friday night for the Rams' battle with the Cardinals as one of many games you can hear on the Red Oak Chrysler Basketball Connection show beginning at 6:30. The complete interview with Coach Schulte can be heard below.