(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood multi-sport athlete Carter VonEssen went from walk-on to scholarship track athlete before the abrupt cancellation of his senior year at the University of Northern Iowa.
“It was tough,” VonEssen told KMA Sports. “Definitely very unfortunate and shocking. I had some big goals this season and not being able to accomplish those is really hurting, but I have some big goals ahead of me in my life and career. I just have to look forward to those.”
While VonEssen considered taking the NCAA up on eligibility relief that would have given him a second shot at his senior season, it just didn’t work out for his plans.
“It’s just something I hadn’t budgeted or planned for,” he said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, and there’s a lot of unknowns I would have to clear up before that happens. I already have a job lined up in Omaha, so it’s kind of hard to toss that away.”
As for his career, it was a classy storybook run for the seven-time state track medalist. He walked on to Northern Iowa, kept grinding and eventually became a Missouri Valley Conference medalist in the 400 hurdles.
“I really just trusted the process and that they had the best in mind for me,” VonEssen said. “I was willing to put in the work to get where I wanted to be. I had a rough first two years and didn’t accomplish too much, but I was fortunate enough to get on the outdoor conference roster that won the (conference title in my sophomore year). I didn’t score any points, but that lit a fire inside me.”
As a junior, VonEssen had his best season, placing third in the 400 hurdles at the MVC Championships with a personal-best time of 53.30.
“Everything fell into place,” he said. “I worked very hard that summer and every summer.”
VonEssen was also a key member of the Panthers’ indoor conference champion this winter. That had him looking forward to trying to better his time and place in the 400 hurdles during the outdoor season. Unfortunately, he never got the chance. Still, he says he’s more than proud of how his career finished out.
“It’s been an awesome run,” He said. “I’ve been a part of three conference championships, which is something that hasn’t been done here since the early 2000s. I’ve had an awesome career, and I can’t thank UNI enough for letting me come on the team.”
Listen to much more with VonEssen from today’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.