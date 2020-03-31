(Glenwood) -- Whenever the Bryan Diekmann era begins in Glenwood boys golf, they will enter with question marks, but they also hope to be as ready as they can.
"It's definitely a different situation, but we're trying to make the most of it," Diekmann said. "We have 24 kids that are excited to play golf. On their own, they have access to the golf course. I've been seeing quite a few of them out at our course."
While social distancing is encouraged, Diekmann feels that his team has taken advantage of golf being one of the few sports that can still be played while practicing safe social distancing procedures.
"The more time you put in, you're going to reap the benefits of that," Diekmann said. "You can make the most out of any situation and the kids are taking it upon themselves."
Diekmann is also optimistic that some sort of season will take place.
"You have to always prepare yourself," Diekmann said. "If you fail to prepare, you're preparing to fail. We want to be in a position, where if we get the green light, we're ready to go."
The Rams have been a perennial Hawkeye Ten contender over the past few seasons but have graduated many key pieces from those teams, including three-time conference champion Ryan Leath. The Rams enter the new season with a youth movement, and they hope some new faces will step up.
Senior Zach Carr and junior Ben Hughes are the top returners from last year. Carr posted a 9-hole average of 46.50 and an 18-hole average of 89.00. Hughes had a 47.80 9-hole average and a 91.00 18-hole average.
Conner Smith, Preston Lincoln, Brady Aistrope, Peyton Maxwell, Wesley Giangreco, Ozzy Mayberry, Landon Achenbach, Brandon Morris and Chase Rounds were also contributors in some form last season.
"A pretty young group," Diekmann said. "Hopefully we get the opportunity to see what they can do."
The goals for Coach Diekmann's teams this year are simple.
"The main goal is to get to know the players," Diekmann said. "One of my main focuses will be to create a team environment that cultivates valuable life lessons. We want to have fun. I want the kids to enjoy golf."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has suspended all meets until at least April 13th, the Rams first meet after that deadline is scheduled for April 20th in Glenwood. The complete interview with Coach Diekmann can be heard below.