(Glenwood) -- When the soccer season finally begins, the Glenwood boys are hoping to put together a successful season. Until then, they're anxiously awaiting the opportunity.
"We are very eager," Coach Cort Lovato said. "I know a lot of the boys are excited. I talk to the seniors every week, they pass information along to the underclassmen. They have some pent-up energy."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association will not allow any practices to take place until at least May 1st. Teams can begin competition on May 8th.
"Usually we get about two-and-a-half weeks to prep before a game," Lovato said. "If everything goes well, we will have about six days. It's going to be a task, but we're excited."
The Rams went 7-11 last season.
"We had games where we really controlled the midfield," Lovato said. "We had times, where we kind of lost it at times. That really dictated the outcome of the game. A lot of our games were one-goal losses. Only two got out of hand, and one was to a state champ (Lewis Central). It was a good measuring stick to see where we wanted to be."
Glenwood also took solace in the way they finished the season after starting 2-6.
"Guys were learning on the fly," Lovato said. "I think that was the reason why we had those challenges early. As the season went on, it got more comfortable and you could see it working."
The Rams return their top two scorers from last year, John Palmer and Kyle Jorgensen. Palmer posted 17 goals and was named a first team All-Hawkeye Ten selection. Jorgensen added 12 and was a second-team choice.
"Both those guys are team guys first," Lovato said. "John and Kyle have pretty much grown up together, so they know pretty much where each other is going to be, and last year pretty much showed that. Those two play off each other really well. Kyle is an unselfish striker, he'll make an initial run to drag a defender with him, and open up for space for John. John does it also."
Sam Lampman, Jade Nanfito, Cody Lampman, Jakob Pachl, Jayme Fritts and Ethan Gomez also return after scoring at least one goal last season.
This season, the Rams hope to continue to get better as the season goes along, even if it's an extremely short season.
"We always start with getting better every practice and winning the game in front of us," Lovato said. "If we do those things, we know we're going to put ourselves in a great position come substate and state. These guys expect to be very successful this season. They know the things we ask them to do will put them in situations to be successful."
The Rams are currently slated to begin action May 11th against Treynor. The complete interview with Coach Lovato can be heard below.