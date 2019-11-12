(Cedar Rapids) -- Glenwood’s first state tournament may have lasted just one match, but the Rams’ tussle with No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton will be remembered within the program for years to come.
Unranked and 8th-seeded Glenwood (30-13) fought to the final point with a 4A powerhouse that had previously checked off wins over the who’s who of the best teams in the state of Iowa.
“I am so proud of these girls,” Coach Chelsey Hirt said. “I told them in the locker room there is nothing to hang their heads about. It could have gone either way, I think”
In the end, it was a four-set defeat (27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18) that more often than not saw Coach Hirt’s crew play right with the Warriors, which moved to 35-3 and will play West Delaware in a state semifinal on Thursday at Noon.
Glenwood showed they were in Cedar Rapids to fight from the opening serve. They shared the first 12 points, then ran off three in a row and slowly built a lead on up to five. Sergeant Bluff-Luton fought back multiple times, but the Rams took a 24-21 advantage and sat one point away from a shocking start to the match.
Instead, SBL turned to Kenzie Foley for her seventh and eighth kills and benefited from a Glenwood error to stave off three consecutive set points. An Emma Salker kill gave the Warriors a set point, but they served long to even things at 25. Foley and Salker followed with back-to-back kills to steal the set.
Despite what appeared to be a heartbreaking downer of a loss, Glenwood came right back to score the first four of set two and then later nabbed the third set to force a fourth.
“Even losing in the first set,” senior Jaeda Wilson said, “they are the No. 1 team, and we were unranked most of the season. To come that close, was super motivating for us,
“These girls are the ones that you’re going to see that won’t give up,” Hirt said. “They weren’t nervous about it. All season long the girls have been able to bounce back. The big runs don’t shake them. They still find a way to execute, but Sergeant Bluff has a lot of weapons.”
One was bigger than the others on this day as Foley - a St. Cloud State recruit - slammed in 27 kills and had 21 digs. Elle Sneller added 12 kills while Salker had nine, Regina Rogers finished with eight and Isabelle Lenz had seven.
The Rams didn’t have a player in double digit kills, but they had 43 digs, 17 blocks and served five aces to stay around in each set. Wilson led with 15 digs while Brynlee Arnold had a second straight dominant performance at the net with seven blocks. Elle Scarborough added nine kills, six blocks and five digs.
Taryn Bertini chipped in nine winners, Kendall Bardsley had seven and Arnold pitched in six. Joslyn Lewis produced five kills of her own while Grace Boles had 19 assists and Kelly Embray finished with 13 assists and nine digs.
“We had a lot of confidence coming in,” Lewis said. “I think we just had so much communication and trusted each other so much.”
The Rams seven-person senior class leaves an indelible mark on the program with a school-record 30 wins and their first trip to the state tournament in the 40-year history of the program.
Other seniors with Bardsley, Bertini, Lewis and Wilson are Zoie Brown, Maggie Russmann and Sasha Sinecio.
“I think it’s going to be hard to (replace them),” Coach Hirt said. “We’re definitely going to miss these seniors. I have a lot of faith in the girls coming up, but these girls are going to be hard to replace.”
View interview with Coach Hirt, Wilson, Lewis and Bardsley below.