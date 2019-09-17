(Glenwood) -- The 3-0 Glenwood Rams put it all together this past Friday night.
Following a Week 1 win generated largely by their offense and a Week 2 victory behind a great defensive effort, Coach Cory Faust’s team rolled to a 47-6 triumph over Kuemper Catholic this past Friday night.
“I think more than anything our kids just made really big plays at the right time,” Coach Faust told KMA Sports. “They had some big plays, too, but it seemed like we were able to survive those, and then we would bust off a big play of our own. Our guys did a really nice job.”
Senior quarterback Zach Carr had another strong night with 193 yards passing and three touchdowns, including two to John Palmer and one to Ryan Blum. The running game also found its feet with Dominic Robertson Jr. going for 78 yards and a touchdown, Justin Chase adding 65 and a score and Cole Mayberry running for two touchdowns.
The offensive scheme and philosophy is a bit more focused than it has been in recent years, Faust says. And Carr and company are responding.
“The last several years we maybe did too much on offense,” he said. “That was overwhelming from a coaching perspective and probably for the kids, too. We’ve simplified this year and done everything from the shotgun. Having talent helps.
“We feel like we have really good receivers when they get in space, and our offensive line is really improved. We return four starters from last year’s team, and they’re better, they’re faster and they’re more fit. And Zach, it just fits him, and I think he’s more comfortable in his second year starting at quarterback.”
Up next for the Rams is a matchup with Dallas Center-Grimes (2-1). According to the BCMoore Rankings, DCG has played the fourth-toughest schedule in Class 3A to this point.
“They had a very competitive game (with Pella),” Faust said. “Pella is one of the best programs in 3A still. Dallas Center-Grimes just does a really good job with numbers. They probably have more misdirection and deception than anybody that we play, and the talent they have. I don’t think they play anybody both ways, so that will maybe be a concern for us to make sure we can still hang with them in the fourth quarter.”
The Glenwood/DCG matchup is pretty good on its own. Then you throw in a number of other factors. Like, the brand new Glenwood facility makes its debut. And it’s Homecoming in Glenwood. And it’s also the KMAX-Stream Game of the Week.
“That just sounds like a whole bunch of distractions to me,” Faust said. “Ultimately, it comes down to the football coach and the football team. If we don’t prepare like we do every week and treat it like its own season like we should treat every one-game season, we’re going to be disappointed.
“Everybody else can do all the hype. We’re really proud of our facility and happy we get to play on it, and there’s a lot of pride and tradition in the Glenwood Homecoming. But for the most part, we just need to focus on the things we do every week. That’s always a challenge, and we know besides that, we have a really good opponent in Dallas Center-Grimes.”
Brent Barnett and Brian Bertini will have the play-by-play of the Glenwood/DCG game on Friday evening on the KMAX-Stream beginning with the pre-game show at 7:15 PM. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Faust below.