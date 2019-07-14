(Dallas Center) -- Glenwood came within a handful of feet of a three-run seventh inning comeback twice, eventually resulting in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of 4A No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes in a Class 4A region semifinal in a game heard on KMA-FM.
"We had big goals," Glenwood head coach Kylee Stanton told KMA Sports, "We knew we were the caliber of team that could make it to state. Couple of things didn't go away and that's the difference in this ballgame."
One major difference that went against the Rams was a Brielle Smith foul-ball in the seventh inning that narrowly missed being ruled a three-homer, which would have tied the contest at 5.
"I was the one yelling and running down the third base line, hoping it would stay in." Coach Stanton said.
Sydney Biermann's following at bat also almost resulted in a game-tying home run, but the deep fly landed in the glove of a Dallas Center- Grimes at the fence of the 210-feet right field.
"Any other field, that one's gone too." Coach Stanton said.
Dallas Center-Grimes plated a run in the first, Glenwood responded in the second to tie it at 1, but DCG then peeled off two runs in the third, one in the fourth and one in sixth to take a 5-2 lead into the seventh. Haylee Hidlebaugh homered for the Fillies to pace their offensive production. The Fillies will turn their attention to a regional final against Ballard on Tuesday night.
Glenwood's offense was paced by RBI's from Smith and Braden Liddick. The Rams received seven hits from seven different batters; Smith, Liddick, Brooklyn Taylor, Cameron Rounds, Sidney Biermann, Brianna Gerhardt and Kelly Embray. The Rams season came to a close with a record of 21-13 and bid farewell to five seniors; Smith, Biermann, Taylor, Gerhardt and Rounds.
"Four of those girls have been there for five years and have been suiting varsity for at least four of them," Coach Stanton said, "They've all been key players and the knowledge they've given the younger girls and the heart they put into every sport they play is something you'll never get back from anybody else."
A complete video interview with Coach Stanton can be viewed below.