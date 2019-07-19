(Dallas Center) -- In a season full of successes, the Glenwood baseball team saw it come to an end on Friday in a 15-3 Class 3A district first round loss to ADM.
While the Rams entered the contest on a high - winning 11 of their last 15 - they couldn’t quite find enough hits or enough outs in a tough loss.
“All these seniors have played ball together for many years, and they were gelling pretty well this year,” Glenwood coach Kurt Schulz told KMA Sports. “They hit the ball pretty well (all year), but we just couldn’t get that going today.”
ADM scored two runs in the first on just one hit and four walks, crossing the plate on a pair of bases-loaded walks by starter Colton Schutte. The game stayed at 2-0 until the fifth when ADM began their explosion.
The Tigers scored four in the fifth, three more in the sixth and six in the seventh on their way to the district victory. ADM had 16 total hits on the afternoon while lefty ace Logan Crannell allowed just one in 5 1/3 mostly dominant frames.
All nine ADM starters had at least one hit, including three from Seth Williamson, who drove in two runs. Zach Fuller added a home run among two hits and drove in three runs, and Chase Anderson, Tate Stine-Smith, Joe Finnegan and Kaden Sutton all had multi-hit games.
On the Glenwood side, Cooper Silvius had a pair of hits, including an RBI double, while Ethan Fisher, Eli Bales and Michael Radford also hit safely. Radford and Fisher drove in a run each.
Even with the loss fresh on his mind, Coach Schulz didn’t have to think long to remember many of the success stories of their 20-11 season, which saw them go 15-5 and finish tied for second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
“Pierce Harrington was two outs away from a perfect game in Creston,” Schulz said. “That was a spectacular performance. Our doubleheader victory over Harlan in Harlan. You just don’t do that to Harlan very often, and we kind of fell behind against St. Albert at home; but came back and beat them 18-8. Those are some special things (we did this year).”
View a complete video interview with Coach Schulz below.
Dallas Center-Grimes 15 Creston 0
The second game of the doubleheader belonged to the top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes, which bookended a terrific performance with a pair of three-run home runs in a 15-0 win over Creston.
The Mustangs got a three-run shot by Bryce Jermier in the first and a walk-off three-run bomb out of Isaac Boley in the seventh to move to 23-14 and advance to a district final against ADM on Monday.
Creston managed just one baserunner as they faced one of the top pitchers in the state - Logan Smith. Smith struck out seven, induced four ground balls to second and a fly out to right in a four-inning no-hitter.
Luke Latham walked in the second and was the lone baserunner for the Panthers (10-23), which loses one senior starter in Bryce Fitzgerald from a team that came on strong in the end of the season.
“We started slow this year,” Coach Steve Birchard said. “I really felt we were playing well enough that we were going to have a shot. Dallas Center-Grimes came in and was ready to play. It was a disappointment tonight.”
Eli Loudon took the loss in throwing the first two innings while Latham tossed the final two. Coach Birchard believes his team can grow from this.
“You don’t like (losing), but you’ve got to learn,” Birchard said. “We ask them, ‘What are you learning? How are you going to get better?’ Hopefully, next year we can start a couple notches ahead of where we were this year.”
View the complete interview with Coach Birchard below.