(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's homecoming, and their first game in the school's brand new football stadium, didn't go as planned Friday night as the Rams fell 28-9 to Dallas Center-Grimes.
Glenwood came out with a lot of momentum early on as they forced DCG to fumble the football on the game's opening kickoff, which was recovered by the Rams. A few plays later, place kicker Brock Sell nailed a 42-yard field goal to give the Rams the first lead of the night 3-0.
However, the Mustangs kept their composure and scored on the next play from scrimmage, a 73-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Huston Halverson to junior receiver Caden Grimes. With 4:14 left in the first, DCG struck again as Halverson found running back Luke Busby for an 18-yard score on a screen pass to make the game 14-3.
DCG extended its lead to 21-3 with 4:32 remaining in the second quarter as Busby scored a one-yard touchdown run that capped off a short drive. Glenwood would eventually find the endzone just before halftime when junior Silas Bales picked off a Halverson pass and ran it back 40 yards to the house. The PAT was blocked to make the game 21-9 going into the break.
The Rams were shutout in the second half as the Mustang defense was dominant all night. Glenwood, after averaging 36 points per game through the first three weeks, failed to score a touchdown on offense. The only other score in the game was a Halverson 29-yard touchdown pass to Clayton Rossmanith with 6:19 to play in the third.
"DCG's defense was very good," Glenwood head coach Cory Faust told KMA Sports after the loss. "They have played great defense all year, so I was more disappointed early on with our inability to stop them. That's on me as the coach. Obviously, I didn't have us ready. We were fundamentally not very good, especially in the first half."
Glenwood's offense had only 66 rushing yards to go along with 39 passing yards, bringing the team's total yardage to 105 on the night. Halverson ended the game for DCG with three passing touchdowns and Busby was able to find pay dirt twice, once on the ground and another through the air.
The loss moves the Rams to 3-1 overall. They will head to Winterset next week, a team that defeated Ballard 28-12 Friday night and also has a 3-1 record.
"Winterset is really good too," Coach Faust said. "Every team we play the rest of the way is top 10 caliber. Our last six games are all that way. We love good competition. I'm excited to get back after it next week and see what we can do. I believe in our guys, and I have a good feeling that they will bounce back."
DCG (3-1) has now tripled their win total from last season as they finished 1-8 overall just one year ago. They are back in action next Friday night when they host Perry.
A short video interview with Coach Faust can be found below.