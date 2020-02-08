(Glenwood) -- Glenwood captured their 20th win of the season Saturday night in an out-of-state showdown with Maryville on KMA 960, pulling away late to nab the 59-37 victory over a talented Spoofhound squad led by Division I prospect Serena Sundell.
"We found kind of a different way," Coach Brian Rasmussen said. "It was kind of a little bit of a grinder. Little bit different style play tonight against an unfamiliar opponent, but a good opponent. It kind of felt like a postseason game."
The Class 4A No. 3 Rams found themselves in a 15-7 deficit at the beginning of the second quarter, but rattled off an 8-0 run to tie the contest at 15. The two teams traded buckets with Maryville taking a 20-19 lead into halftime.
Glenwood began the third quarter with one of their patent runs, scoring the first four of the half and 14 of the first 20 to take a 33-25 lead midway through the third quarter. Glenwood ultimately outscored Maryville 21-7 in the third to take a 40-27 lead into the fourth. Maryville couldn't get any closer than 12 down the stretch and Glenwood pulled away for the impressive victory.
Freshman Jenna Hopp paced the Rams offense with 22 points behind a quartet of three-pointers. Hopp scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half.
"I just shot the ball with confidence and it went in," Hopp said.
"Big players making big shots," Rasmussen said. "She loves the moment and she capitalized on it tonight."
Junior Elle Scarborough cleared the boards for the Rams en route to a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
"I just did what I could and if it was there, and I had to chance to grab it, I just went up an grabbed it," Scarborough said.
"One of the things we needed to improve on most was rebounding and rebounding was huge for us this week," Rasmussen said.
Madison Camden chimed in eight points while Coryl Matheny and Brynlee Arnold contributed six points apiece.
Maryville was led by a 25-point performance from junior Serena Sundell, but the Spoofhounds struggled outside of Sundell offensively, with just 12 points coming from their other four starters.
"We tried to hold her, too, she's just a pretty darn good player," Rasmussen said of Sundell.
With the loss, Maryville falls to 13-4 on the season and will now turn their attention to a road contest with Bishop LeBlond Monday.
Glenwood improves to 20-0 on the season and will finish the regular season next week with contests against Shenandoah and Denison-Schleswig. The Rams are just two wins away from finishing a rare undefeated regular season.
"It's a little scary, but at the same time, we'll take that," Rasmussen said. "We'll take it one game at a time. We've got Shenandoah on Tuesday and we'll go from there."
The complete interviews with Scarborough, Hopp and Coach Rasmussen can be viewed below.