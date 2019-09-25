(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football suffered their first loss of the season this past Friday night. They will have to shake it off quickly, though, with one of the state’s toughest districts ahead.
Coach Cory Faust and his Rams (3-1) – ranked No. 5 in KMAland 3A/4A – open their Class 3A District 9 gauntlet with a trip to Winterset (3-1) this Friday. That comes after a tough 28-9 loss at Homecoming to Dallas Center-Grimes.
“It was kind of all over the place (in the non-district season),” Coach Faust told KMA Sports. “There were a lot of good things, but we have a sour taste in our mouth after Friday. Dallas Center-Grimes did a really good job, and they have a really good team. We just did not play well at all.”
For the first time this season, Glenwood struggled mightily on offense, managing just 39 yards passing and 68 yards rushing against a strong Mustangs defense. They were unable to get into the end zone, getting their only touchdowns on a pick-six by Silas Bales.
“Coming off of that game, it’s probably not as bad as it seemed,” Faust said. “We’re definitely in need of a redemption story here, and we need to get after it this week.”
In order to gain that redemption story, Coach Faust says his team will turn back to the basics.
“We just weren’t very physical,” Faust said. “Football ultimately comes down to blocking, beating blocks, tackling and being physical. I didn’t have our guys ready to do that. We were passive in a lot of ways.”
The Huskies are up first in a district that features a combined 18-6 non-district record. Winterset – on a three-game win streak after dropping their opener to Carlisle – is led by quarterback Jaden Sweeney, who has 1,182 yards passing and nine touchdowns. His top receiver – Brock Johnson – has pulled in 29 balls for 618 yards and five touchdowns.
“They’re really good,” Faust said. “They’re as talented as any of the teams we’ve seen in the last few years. They’ve got several guys off that state-qualifying basketball team. (Sweeney) – for a first-year varsity quarterback – is outstanding. He’s got all kinds of athletic targets to throw to, and they’ve got backs that run hard.”
Defensively, the Huskies have three tacklers over 20 takedowns this year with Jack West (26.5 tackles), Jacob Honkomp (25.5 tackles) and Kruise Kiburz (24.5 tackles) leading the way. They’ve also forced eight turnovers in four games against the eighth-toughest schedule in 3A, according to BCMoore Rankings.
“They do a nice job on defense, as well,” Faust said. “It looks a little bit different with the slanting that they do. They’re just very well-coached and very talented. It’s a big challenge for us, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Brian Bertini will be in Winterst on Friday night, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full coverage of Week 5 begins on AM 960 and FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Faust below.